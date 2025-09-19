Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. shares are trading in 5% upper circuit on Friday. This development in share price came after the company announced that its proposed subsidiary acquired the business and operating assets of France-based BeLink Solutions for €1 million. The consideration is paid entirely in cash and funded via internal accruals.

At around 2.03 PM, Hind Rectifiers was trading 5% higher at ₹1,725.60 per share, against the previous close of ₹1,643.50 on NSE.

Hind Rectifiers said that its planned infusion is a total of €2 million into the proposed subsidiary. Out of which Hind Rectifiers will subscribe to preference shares worth €1 million solely on its own. The balance preference shares worth another €1 million shall be issued as equity shares, where Hind Rectifiers will acquire a 66% stake and the remaining 34% will be held by promoter group companies.

The company informed that with this acquisition, it could be able to strengthen its position in the robotics and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) markets. It will also enable a strategic manufacturing hub in Europe. Hence, bolstering the company’s presence globally.

BeLink Solutions is engaged in robotic solutions, EMS, electronic research and development. The company has its roots in France.

