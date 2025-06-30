iifl-logo
Hind Rectifiers Wins ₹101 Crore Indian Railways Order

30 Jun 2025 , 08:26 AM

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. has landed a fresh order from Indian Railways, approximately worth ₹101 crore. The deal involves supplying essential electrical parts used in the railway ecosystem. The execution is spread out and will run through two fiscal years starting in FY 2025–26 and continuing into FY 2026–27.

Although the company has worked with the Railways before, this contract marks one of its more notable deals in recent months, especially at a time when infrastructure spending is rising.

In the March quarter, Hind Rectifiers posted a net profit of ₹9.99 crore. This is nearly double what it made during the same stretch a year earlier, when profit stood at ₹5.11 crore. The top line for the quarter reached ₹185.39 crore, up from ₹151.73 crore reported in the previous March quarter  The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per share, likely offering some cheer to its investors.

Hind Rectifiers has been around for a long time the company was set up back in 1958. Since then, it’s steadily built its name in the power electronics space. Beyond just semiconductors, its portfolio includes various electronic assemblies and systems that are used in railway and industrial applications.

Its work is highly specialized often operating in the background but vital to infrastructure that powers trains and electrical systems. With this new order in place, and profits heading in the right direction, the company seems well-positioned for steady growth in the near future.

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

30 Jun 2025|09:46 PM
JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

