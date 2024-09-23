Hind Rectifiers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.16
7.36
26.24
2.01
Depreciation
-4.49
-3.82
-4.07
-2.3
Tax paid
-3.36
-2.03
-7.76
-0.7
Working capital
-16.53
-1.56
53.09
15.81
Other operating items
Operating
-13.22
-0.05
67.49
14.81
Capital expenditure
11.39
11.27
11.32
9.51
Free cash flow
-1.83
11.21
78.81
24.32
Equity raised
192.79
183.45
136.83
112.16
Investing
0.03
-6
6
0.05
Financing
-8.77
-6
38.84
14.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
182.21
182.66
260.48
150.86
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.Read More
