iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hind Rectifiers Ltd Board Meeting

1,244.05
(4.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:59 AM

Hind Rectifiers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results Unaudited Financial Results Outcomes of the Board Meeting dated 30.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any on equity shares of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders. Audited Financial Results Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results dated 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Hind Rectifiers: Related News

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Rectifiers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.