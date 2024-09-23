Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results Unaudited Financial Results Outcomes of the Board Meeting dated 30.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

HIND RECTIFIERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any on equity shares of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders. Audited Financial Results Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024