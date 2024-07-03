Summary

Stove Kraft Limited was incorporated as Stove Kraft Private Limited on June 28, 1999 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company and commenced its business on June 28, 1999. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Company and the Company name was changed from Stove Kraft Private Limited to Stove Kraft Limited on August 13, 2018. The Company was founded by its Promoter, Rajendra Gandhi, a first generation entrepreneur with over 21 years of experience in the kitchen appliances industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of pressure cookers, LPG stoves, non-stick cookware and trading of other kitchen and electrical appliances under the brand names Pigeon and Gilma. The Company also possesses a licensing agreement with Stanley Black & Decker on certain categories of appliances.The Company has a separate distribution network for each of its Pigeon, Gilma and BLACK + DECKER brands. Further, there is a separate distribution network for the Pigeon LED products. The Company has entered into commercial arrangements with retail chains such as Metro Cash And Carry India Private Limited for the sale of its Pigeon branded products from several of their retail outlets in India. Further, It has also entered into agreements with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart India Private Limited for the sale of its products on their portals. Outside of India, the company exports its products which are manufactured by it to retail chains in the United S

