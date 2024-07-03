SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹902.75
Prev. Close₹902.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹754.62
Day's High₹909.7
Day's Low₹867
52 Week's High₹975
52 Week's Low₹409.5
Book Value₹140.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,916.01
P/E86.64
EPS10.38
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.05
33.03
32.87
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
406.16
370.34
331.14
270.09
Net Worth
439.21
403.37
364.01
302.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
858.95
510.52
yoy growth (%)
68.24
Raw materials
-558.24
-346.2
As % of sales
64.99
67.81
Employee costs
-80.61
-51.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
81.18
1.06
Depreciation
-14.23
-11.47
Tax paid
0
0.08
Working capital
98.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.24
Op profit growth
354.43
EBIT growth
524.2
Net profit growth
6,972.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
858.96
669.86
640.94
528.95
515.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
5.33
21.55
Net Sales
858.96
669.86
640.94
523.62
493.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.55
3.05
1.66
5.63
2.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Lakshmikant Gupta
ED / MD / Promoter
RAJENDRA JUGARAJ GANDHI
Executive Director
Neha Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shubha Rao Mayya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anup Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SUNITA RAJENDRA GANDHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Natrajh Ramakrishna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avinash Gupta
Reports by Stove Kraft Ltd
Summary
Stove Kraft Limited was incorporated as Stove Kraft Private Limited on June 28, 1999 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company and commenced its business on June 28, 1999. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Company and the Company name was changed from Stove Kraft Private Limited to Stove Kraft Limited on August 13, 2018. The Company was founded by its Promoter, Rajendra Gandhi, a first generation entrepreneur with over 21 years of experience in the kitchen appliances industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of pressure cookers, LPG stoves, non-stick cookware and trading of other kitchen and electrical appliances under the brand names Pigeon and Gilma. The Company also possesses a licensing agreement with Stanley Black & Decker on certain categories of appliances.The Company has a separate distribution network for each of its Pigeon, Gilma and BLACK + DECKER brands. Further, there is a separate distribution network for the Pigeon LED products. The Company has entered into commercial arrangements with retail chains such as Metro Cash And Carry India Private Limited for the sale of its Pigeon branded products from several of their retail outlets in India. Further, It has also entered into agreements with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart India Private Limited for the sale of its products on their portals. Outside of India, the company exports its products which are manufactured by it to retail chains in the United S
Read More
The Stove Kraft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stove Kraft Ltd is ₹2916.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stove Kraft Ltd is 86.64 and 6.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stove Kraft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stove Kraft Ltd is ₹409.5 and ₹975 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stove Kraft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.15%, 3 Years at -3.46%, 1 Year at 92.93%, 6 Month at 39.99%, 3 Month at 5.06% and 1 Month at 11.29%.
