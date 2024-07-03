iifl-logo-icon 1
Stove Kraft Ltd Share Price

882.1
(-2.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  • Open902.75
  • Day's High909.7
  • 52 Wk High975
  • Prev. Close902.7
  • Day's Low867
  • 52 Wk Low 409.5
  • Turnover (lac)754.62
  • P/E86.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value140.4
  • EPS10.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,916.01
  • Div. Yield0.28
No Records Found

Stove Kraft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

902.75

Prev. Close

902.7

Turnover(Lac.)

754.62

Day's High

909.7

Day's Low

867

52 Week's High

975

52 Week's Low

409.5

Book Value

140.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,916.01

P/E

86.64

EPS

10.38

Divi. Yield

0.28

Stove Kraft Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Stove Kraft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stove Kraft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.87%

Non-Promoter- 6.99%

Institutions: 6.99%

Non-Institutions: 37.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stove Kraft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.05

33.03

32.87

32.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

406.16

370.34

331.14

270.09

Net Worth

439.21

403.37

364.01

302.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

858.95

510.52

yoy growth (%)

68.24

Raw materials

-558.24

-346.2

As % of sales

64.99

67.81

Employee costs

-80.61

-51.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Profit before tax

81.18

1.06

Depreciation

-14.23

-11.47

Tax paid

0

0.08

Working capital

98.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.24

Op profit growth

354.43

EBIT growth

524.2

Net profit growth

6,972.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

858.96

669.86

640.94

528.95

515.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

5.33

21.55

Net Sales

858.96

669.86

640.94

523.62

493.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.55

3.05

1.66

5.63

2.92

Stove Kraft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stove Kraft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Lakshmikant Gupta

ED / MD / Promoter

RAJENDRA JUGARAJ GANDHI

Executive Director

Neha Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shubha Rao Mayya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anup Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SUNITA RAJENDRA GANDHI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Natrajh Ramakrishna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avinash Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stove Kraft Ltd

Summary

Stove Kraft Limited was incorporated as Stove Kraft Private Limited on June 28, 1999 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a Private Limited Company and commenced its business on June 28, 1999. Subsequently, the status was converted into a Public Company and the Company name was changed from Stove Kraft Private Limited to Stove Kraft Limited on August 13, 2018. The Company was founded by its Promoter, Rajendra Gandhi, a first generation entrepreneur with over 21 years of experience in the kitchen appliances industry. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of pressure cookers, LPG stoves, non-stick cookware and trading of other kitchen and electrical appliances under the brand names Pigeon and Gilma. The Company also possesses a licensing agreement with Stanley Black & Decker on certain categories of appliances.The Company has a separate distribution network for each of its Pigeon, Gilma and BLACK + DECKER brands. Further, there is a separate distribution network for the Pigeon LED products. The Company has entered into commercial arrangements with retail chains such as Metro Cash And Carry India Private Limited for the sale of its Pigeon branded products from several of their retail outlets in India. Further, It has also entered into agreements with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart India Private Limited for the sale of its products on their portals. Outside of India, the company exports its products which are manufactured by it to retail chains in the United S
Company FAQs

What is the Stove Kraft Ltd share price today?

The Stove Kraft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stove Kraft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stove Kraft Ltd is ₹2916.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stove Kraft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stove Kraft Ltd is 86.64 and 6.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stove Kraft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stove Kraft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stove Kraft Ltd is ₹409.5 and ₹975 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stove Kraft Ltd?

Stove Kraft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.15%, 3 Years at -3.46%, 1 Year at 92.93%, 6 Month at 39.99%, 3 Month at 5.06% and 1 Month at 11.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stove Kraft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stove Kraft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.88 %
Institutions - 7.00 %
Public - 37.12 %

