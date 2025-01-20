Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.04
Op profit growth
1,033.55
EBIT growth
2,189.61
Net profit growth
-778.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.15
1.9
EBIT margin
11.67
0.83
Net profit margin
9.48
-2.29
RoCE
35.08
RoNW
33.16
RoA
7.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
24.99
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
20.6
-12.28
Book value per share
92.49
-94.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.32
0
P/CEPS
22.22
P/B
4.95
EV/EBIDTA
13.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0
-4.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.9
Inventory days
55.48
Creditor days
-78.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.32
-0.25
Net debt / equity
0.04
-2.19
Net debt / op. profit
0.13
39.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.99
-67.52
Employee costs
-9.38
-11.28
Other costs
-12.46
-19.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.