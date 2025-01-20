iifl-logo-icon 1
Stove Kraft Ltd Key Ratios

946.6
(2.87%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.04

Op profit growth

1,033.55

EBIT growth

2,189.61

Net profit growth

-778.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.15

1.9

EBIT margin

11.67

0.83

Net profit margin

9.48

-2.29

RoCE

35.08

RoNW

33.16

RoA

7.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

24.99

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

20.6

-12.28

Book value per share

92.49

-94.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.32

0

P/CEPS

22.22

P/B

4.95

EV/EBIDTA

13.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

-4.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.9

Inventory days

55.48

Creditor days

-78.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.32

-0.25

Net debt / equity

0.04

-2.19

Net debt / op. profit

0.13

39.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.99

-67.52

Employee costs

-9.38

-11.28

Other costs

-12.46

-19.29

