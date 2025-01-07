iifl-logo-icon 1
Stove Kraft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

904.55
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

858.95

510.52

yoy growth (%)

68.24

Raw materials

-558.24

-346.2

As % of sales

64.99

67.81

Employee costs

-80.61

-51.49

As % of sales

9.38

10.08

Other costs

-107.3

-88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.49

17.23

Operating profit

112.79

24.82

OPM

13.13

4.86

Depreciation

-14.23

-11.47

Interest expense

-18.82

-14.95

Other income

1.45

2.67

Profit before tax

81.18

1.06

Taxes

0

0.08

Tax rate

0

8.02

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

81.18

1.14

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

81.18

1.14

yoy growth (%)

6,972.22

NPM

9.45

0.22

