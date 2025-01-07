Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
858.95
510.52
yoy growth (%)
68.24
Raw materials
-558.24
-346.2
As % of sales
64.99
67.81
Employee costs
-80.61
-51.49
As % of sales
9.38
10.08
Other costs
-107.3
-88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.49
17.23
Operating profit
112.79
24.82
OPM
13.13
4.86
Depreciation
-14.23
-11.47
Interest expense
-18.82
-14.95
Other income
1.45
2.67
Profit before tax
81.18
1.06
Taxes
0
0.08
Tax rate
0
8.02
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
81.18
1.14
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
81.18
1.14
yoy growth (%)
6,972.22
NPM
9.45
0.22
