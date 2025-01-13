Stove Kraft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.05
33.03
32.87
32.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
406.16
370.34
331.14
270.09
Net Worth
439.21
403.37
364.01
302.68
Minority Interest
Debt
256.27
197.04
78.35
52.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
695.48
600.41
442.36
355.22
Fixed Assets
539.78
411.67
321.56
239.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.45
1.37
3.18
0
Networking Capital
138.23
167.62
105.57
77.9
Inventories
320.34
243.35
217.41
156.01
Inventory Days
66.29
Sundry Debtors
146.28
140.86
96.7
84.72
Debtor Days
36
Other Current Assets
73
80.47
77.56
52.94
Sundry Creditors
-318.06
-203.67
-196.34
-163.33
Creditor Days
69.4
Other Current Liabilities
-83.33
-93.39
-89.76
-52.43
Cash
15.02
19.77
12.05
37.35
Total Assets
695.48
600.43
442.36
355.21
