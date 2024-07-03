Stove Kraft Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
235.44
294.68
154
200.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
235.44
294.68
154
200.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.08
0.17
0.96
Total Income
236.24
294.76
154.17
201.31
Total Expenditure
210.23
251.92
155.38
183.94
PBIDT
26.01
42.84
-1.21
17.38
Interest
3.18
5.55
5.62
5.14
PBDT
22.83
37.29
-6.83
12.23
Depreciation
3.62
3.81
3.43
3.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
19.21
33.47
-10.25
9.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.21
33.47
-10.25
9.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.21
33.47
-10.25
9.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.06
11.11
-3.4
3.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.59
24.72
24.72
24.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.04
14.53
-0.78
8.67
PBDTM(%)
9.69
12.65
-4.43
6.1
PATM(%)
8.15
11.35
-6.65
4.5
