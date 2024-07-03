iifl-logo-icon 1
Stove Kraft Ltd Quarterly Results

904.55
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

235.44

294.68

154

200.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

235.44

294.68

154

200.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.08

0.17

0.96

Total Income

236.24

294.76

154.17

201.31

Total Expenditure

210.23

251.92

155.38

183.94

PBIDT

26.01

42.84

-1.21

17.38

Interest

3.18

5.55

5.62

5.14

PBDT

22.83

37.29

-6.83

12.23

Depreciation

3.62

3.81

3.43

3.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

19.21

33.47

-10.25

9.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19.21

33.47

-10.25

9.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.21

33.47

-10.25

9.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.06

11.11

-3.4

3.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.59

24.72

24.72

24.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.04

14.53

-0.78

8.67

PBDTM(%)

9.69

12.65

-4.43

6.1

PATM(%)

8.15

11.35

-6.65

4.5

