Stove Kraft Ltd Board Meeting

948.95
(5.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:24:59 PM

Stove Kraft CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and outcome of the Board Meeting Change in management (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. The revised Board Meeting date for considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 will be informed in due course (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Annual Financial Results 31.3.2024 and out come Annual Financial Results 31.3.2024 and Dividend Board Recommends Dividend of Rs.2.5 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Stove Kraft: Related News

No Record Found

