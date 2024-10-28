Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results and outcome of the Board Meeting Change in management (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/07/2024 Stands Cancelled. The revised Board Meeting date for considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 will be informed in due course (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

Stove Kraft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024; 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Annual Financial Results 31.3.2024 and out come Annual Financial Results 31.3.2024 and Dividend Board Recommends Dividend of Rs.2.5 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024