Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Share Price

55.39
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.91
  • Day's High57.88
  • 52 Wk High91.75
  • Prev. Close56.91
  • Day's Low54.91
  • 52 Wk Low 37
  • Turnover (lac)7.44
  • P/E145.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value153.87
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

56.91

Prev. Close

56.91

Turnover(Lac.)

7.44

Day's High

57.88

Day's Low

54.91

52 Week's High

91.75

52 Week's Low

37

Book Value

153.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.57

P/E

145.31

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.49%

Non-Promoter- 56.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.95

8.95

8.95

8.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

128.28

128.24

127.52

125.99

Net Worth

137.23

137.19

136.47

134.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.28

69.65

79.33

yoy growth (%)

-13.45

-12.2

0.58

Raw materials

-28.33

-36.19

-39.72

As % of sales

46.99

51.96

50.07

Employee costs

-9.81

-9.92

-9.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.18

2.16

6.02

Depreciation

-4.61

-4.89

-2.42

-2.33

Tax paid

-1

-0.36

-0.88

Working capital

-21.26

8.88

-3.42

-2.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.45

-12.2

0.58

Op profit growth

827.68

-95.79

-13.75

EBIT growth

32.23

-46.75

-28.77

Net profit growth

21.28

-65.03

-32.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.9

47.23

53.36

62.02

60.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.9

47.23

53.36

62.02

60.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.68

4.21

4.15

3.4

6.72

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravi K Krishnamurthi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swati Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Manawat

Managing Director & CEO

Madhav Doshi

Whole-time Director

Riddhima Doshi

Independent Director

Devendra Manchanda

Independent Director

Pachampet Yegnaswamy Venkataraman

Independent Director

Arumugam Sivadasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Summary

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd was originally incorporated on April 7, 1989 with the name of Maadhav Granites & Realty Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in 1990 and the name of the Company was changed to Madhav Marbles & Granite Limited on March 13, 2007. The Company is a leading processor and exporter of premium quality granite and marble. It processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and for interior decoration. The manufacture of granite and marble tiles comprises block cutting, cross cutting, grinding, calibrating, polishing and chamfering. Companies power generation segment owns three Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) having capacity of 4 MW, in Tamil Nadu and the electricity generated from out of these three machines is being utilized for captive consumption. Companies financials comprises of three business segments: Granite and Stone Division, Realty and Power Generation Unit.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of granite slabs / tiles, marble slabs / tiles, windmill power generation and realty business. The Granite division and windmill power generation units are situated in Tamil Nadu and Marble and Realty business are carried at Udaipur. The company came out with a public issue in May 92 to set up a 100% EOU to process granite tiles with an installed capacity of 1,
Company FAQs

What is the Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd share price today?

The Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is ₹49.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is 145.31 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is ₹37 and ₹91.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd?

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.77%, 3 Years at -0.20%, 1 Year at -5.39%, 6 Month at 14.58%, 3 Month at 6.53% and 1 Month at 3.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.50 %

