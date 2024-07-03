Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹56.91
Prev. Close₹56.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.44
Day's High₹57.88
Day's Low₹54.91
52 Week's High₹91.75
52 Week's Low₹37
Book Value₹153.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.57
P/E145.31
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
128.28
128.24
127.52
125.99
Net Worth
137.23
137.19
136.47
134.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.28
69.65
79.33
yoy growth (%)
-13.45
-12.2
0.58
Raw materials
-28.33
-36.19
-39.72
As % of sales
46.99
51.96
50.07
Employee costs
-9.81
-9.92
-9.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.18
2.16
6.02
Depreciation
-4.61
-4.89
-2.42
-2.33
Tax paid
-1
-0.36
-0.88
Working capital
-21.26
8.88
-3.42
-2.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.45
-12.2
0.58
Op profit growth
827.68
-95.79
-13.75
EBIT growth
32.23
-46.75
-28.77
Net profit growth
21.28
-65.03
-32.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.9
47.23
53.36
62.02
60.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.9
47.23
53.36
62.02
60.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.68
4.21
4.15
3.4
6.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravi K Krishnamurthi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swati Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Manawat
Managing Director & CEO
Madhav Doshi
Whole-time Director
Riddhima Doshi
Independent Director
Devendra Manchanda
Independent Director
Pachampet Yegnaswamy Venkataraman
Independent Director
Arumugam Sivadasan
Reports by Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd
Summary
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd was originally incorporated on April 7, 1989 with the name of Maadhav Granites & Realty Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in 1990 and the name of the Company was changed to Madhav Marbles & Granite Limited on March 13, 2007. The Company is a leading processor and exporter of premium quality granite and marble. It processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and for interior decoration. The manufacture of granite and marble tiles comprises block cutting, cross cutting, grinding, calibrating, polishing and chamfering. Companies power generation segment owns three Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) having capacity of 4 MW, in Tamil Nadu and the electricity generated from out of these three machines is being utilized for captive consumption. Companies financials comprises of three business segments: Granite and Stone Division, Realty and Power Generation Unit.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of granite slabs / tiles, marble slabs / tiles, windmill power generation and realty business. The Granite division and windmill power generation units are situated in Tamil Nadu and Marble and Realty business are carried at Udaipur. The company came out with a public issue in May 92 to set up a 100% EOU to process granite tiles with an installed capacity of 1,
The Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹55.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is ₹49.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is 145.31 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd is ₹37 and ₹91.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.77%, 3 Years at -0.20%, 1 Year at -5.39%, 6 Month at 14.58%, 3 Month at 6.53% and 1 Month at 3.27%.
