Summary

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd was originally incorporated on April 7, 1989 with the name of Maadhav Granites & Realty Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in 1990 and the name of the Company was changed to Madhav Marbles & Granite Limited on March 13, 2007. The Company is a leading processor and exporter of premium quality granite and marble. It processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and for interior decoration. The manufacture of granite and marble tiles comprises block cutting, cross cutting, grinding, calibrating, polishing and chamfering. Companies power generation segment owns three Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) having capacity of 4 MW, in Tamil Nadu and the electricity generated from out of these three machines is being utilized for captive consumption. Companies financials comprises of three business segments: Granite and Stone Division, Realty and Power Generation Unit.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of granite slabs / tiles, marble slabs / tiles, windmill power generation and realty business. The Granite division and windmill power generation units are situated in Tamil Nadu and Marble and Realty business are carried at Udaipur. The company came out with a public issue in May 92 to set up a 100% EOU to process granite tiles with an installed capacity of 1,

