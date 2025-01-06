iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

53.85
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Madhav Marbles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.18

2.16

6.02

Depreciation

-4.61

-4.89

-2.42

-2.33

Tax paid

-1

-0.36

-0.88

Working capital

-21.26

8.88

-3.42

-2.98

Other operating items

Operating

6.16

-4.04

-0.16

Capital expenditure

0.25

16.02

3.79

1.86

Free cash flow

22.18

-0.25

1.69

Equity raised

234.53

228.13

219.77

Investing

-0.67

0.03

1.32

0.63

Financing

1.08

-11.53

16.13

-1.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0.22

1.08

Net in cash

245.22

245.55

222.15

Madhav Marbles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.