Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.18
2.16
6.02
Depreciation
-4.61
-4.89
-2.42
-2.33
Tax paid
-1
-0.36
-0.88
Working capital
-21.26
8.88
-3.42
-2.98
Other operating items
Operating
6.16
-4.04
-0.16
Capital expenditure
0.25
16.02
3.79
1.86
Free cash flow
22.18
-0.25
1.69
Equity raised
234.53
228.13
219.77
Investing
-0.67
0.03
1.32
0.63
Financing
1.08
-11.53
16.13
-1.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0.22
1.08
Net in cash
245.22
245.55
222.15
