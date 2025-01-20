Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.84
Op profit growth
13.37
EBIT growth
-65.18
Net profit growth
-121.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.32
3.92
EBIT margin
2.35
6.96
Net profit margin
-0.7
3.32
RoCE
0.96
RoNW
-0.08
RoA
-0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.69
2.24
Dividend per share
0.5
0
Cash EPS
-5.64
-3.23
Book value per share
146.89
145.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
69.2
8.25
P/CEPS
-8.45
-5.72
P/B
0.32
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
7.2
3.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-28.64
-32.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
119.05
Inventory days
144.98
Creditor days
-35.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.47
-3.36
Net debt / equity
0
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
0.39
6.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.65
-47.01
Employee costs
-16.23
-16.27
Other costs
-30.78
-32.78
