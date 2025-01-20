iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Key Ratios

51.05
(-1.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.84

Op profit growth

13.37

EBIT growth

-65.18

Net profit growth

-121.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.32

3.92

EBIT margin

2.35

6.96

Net profit margin

-0.7

3.32

RoCE

0.96

RoNW

-0.08

RoA

-0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.69

2.24

Dividend per share

0.5

0

Cash EPS

-5.64

-3.23

Book value per share

146.89

145.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

69.2

8.25

P/CEPS

-8.45

-5.72

P/B

0.32

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

7.2

3.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-28.64

-32.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

119.05

Inventory days

144.98

Creditor days

-35.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.47

-3.36

Net debt / equity

0

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

0.39

6.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.65

-47.01

Employee costs

-16.23

-16.27

Other costs

-30.78

-32.78

