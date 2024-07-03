iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Quarterly Results

55.03
(2.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.93

10.6

11.59

6.5

10.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.93

10.6

11.59

6.5

10.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.21

0.57

1.38

0.83

0.89

Total Income

7.14

11.18

12.97

7.33

11.56

Total Expenditure

6.74

10.09

10.96

8.12

11.34

PBIDT

0.4

1.08

2.01

-0.79

0.22

Interest

0.23

0.24

0.38

0.41

0.7

PBDT

0.17

0.85

1.63

-1.2

-0.48

Depreciation

0.5

0.77

0.74

0.64

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.11

0

-0.04

-0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.1

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.34

-0.03

0.79

-1.8

-1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.34

-0.03

1.45

-2.15

-0.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.34

-0.03

1.45

-2.15

-0.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.38

-0.04

1.62

-2.41

-0.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.95

8.95

8.95

8.95

8.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.74

10.18

17.34

-12.15

2.06

PBDTM(%)

2.86

8.01

14.06

-18.46

-4.5

PATM(%)

-5.73

-0.28

6.81

-27.69

-9.38

Madhav Marbles: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

