Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.93
10.6
11.59
6.5
10.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.93
10.6
11.59
6.5
10.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.21
0.57
1.38
0.83
0.89
Total Income
7.14
11.18
12.97
7.33
11.56
Total Expenditure
6.74
10.09
10.96
8.12
11.34
PBIDT
0.4
1.08
2.01
-0.79
0.22
Interest
0.23
0.24
0.38
0.41
0.7
PBDT
0.17
0.85
1.63
-1.2
-0.48
Depreciation
0.5
0.77
0.74
0.64
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.11
0
-0.04
-0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.1
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.34
-0.03
0.79
-1.8
-1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
-0.03
1.45
-2.15
-0.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.34
-0.03
1.45
-2.15
-0.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.38
-0.04
1.62
-2.41
-0.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.74
10.18
17.34
-12.15
2.06
PBDTM(%)
2.86
8.01
14.06
-18.46
-4.5
PATM(%)
-5.73
-0.28
6.81
-27.69
-9.38
