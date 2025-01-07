iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.82
(1.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:44 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

60.28

69.65

79.33

yoy growth (%)

-13.45

-12.2

0.58

Raw materials

-28.33

-36.19

-39.72

As % of sales

46.99

51.96

50.07

Employee costs

-9.81

-9.92

-9.73

As % of sales

16.27

14.25

12.27

Other costs

-19.68

-23.26

-23.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.65

33.4

29.73

Operating profit

2.45

0.26

6.28

OPM

4.07

0.37

7.92

Depreciation

-4.61

-4.89

-2.42

-2.33

Interest expense

-1.1

-1.07

-0.05

Other income

6.72

5.39

2.12

Profit before tax

3.18

2.16

6.02

Taxes

-1

-0.36

-0.88

Tax rate

-31.46

-16.78

-14.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.18

1.79

5.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2.18

1.79

5.14

yoy growth (%)

21.28

-65.03

-32.14

NPM

3.61

2.58

6.48

