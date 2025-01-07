Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.28
69.65
79.33
yoy growth (%)
-13.45
-12.2
0.58
Raw materials
-28.33
-36.19
-39.72
As % of sales
46.99
51.96
50.07
Employee costs
-9.81
-9.92
-9.73
As % of sales
16.27
14.25
12.27
Other costs
-19.68
-23.26
-23.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.65
33.4
29.73
Operating profit
2.45
0.26
6.28
OPM
4.07
0.37
7.92
Depreciation
-4.61
-4.89
-2.42
-2.33
Interest expense
-1.1
-1.07
-0.05
Other income
6.72
5.39
2.12
Profit before tax
3.18
2.16
6.02
Taxes
-1
-0.36
-0.88
Tax rate
-31.46
-16.78
-14.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.18
1.79
5.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2.18
1.79
5.14
yoy growth (%)
21.28
-65.03
-32.14
NPM
3.61
2.58
6.48
