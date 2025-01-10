Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.95
8.95
8.95
8.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
128.28
128.24
127.52
125.99
Net Worth
137.23
137.19
136.47
134.94
Minority Interest
Debt
13.39
7.93
6.61
9.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.21
2.1
2.56
3.2
Total Liabilities
152.83
147.22
145.64
147.82
Fixed Assets
26.91
29.63
29.48
32.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.06
2.98
2.03
1.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.07
0.09
0.06
Networking Capital
121.84
110.02
111.55
109.87
Inventories
27.74
29.91
29.25
24.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.02
13.12
14.01
19.59
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
84.3
74.43
76.02
73.87
Sundry Creditors
-3.25
-4.96
-4.34
-5.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.97
-2.48
-3.39
-2.24
Cash
0.92
4.51
2.5
3.58
Total Assets
152.81
147.21
145.65
147.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.