Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended September 30 2024 2. Related Party Transactions 3. other Business Items with the permission of the Chair. Addendum to the Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled on November 14, 2024 We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter alia will also consider appointment of Mr. Devendra Manchanda,DIN: 00185342 as Additional and Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2024) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss general Business Items

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report and its Annexures as on March 31 2024 2. Notice calling Annual General Meeting 3. Other Business Items with the permission of the Chair. Appointment of Internal Auditor- Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Other business Items with the permission of Chair OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

MADHAV MARBLES & GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Appointment of additional Non-Executive Independent Directors on the Board of the Company. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Madhav Doshi as CEO and Managing Director 3. Approval on Related Party Transactions 4. Other Business Items with the permission of Chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.04.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024