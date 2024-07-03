Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd Summary

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd was originally incorporated on April 7, 1989 with the name of Maadhav Granites & Realty Private Limited at Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company in 1990 and the name of the Company was changed to Madhav Marbles & Granite Limited on March 13, 2007. The Company is a leading processor and exporter of premium quality granite and marble. It processes marbles and granites. The products of the company are marble and granite tiles used for flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial complexes, and for interior decoration. The manufacture of granite and marble tiles comprises block cutting, cross cutting, grinding, calibrating, polishing and chamfering. Companies power generation segment owns three Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) having capacity of 4 MW, in Tamil Nadu and the electricity generated from out of these three machines is being utilized for captive consumption. Companies financials comprises of three business segments: Granite and Stone Division, Realty and Power Generation Unit.The Company is engaged in manufacturing, processing and trading of granite slabs / tiles, marble slabs / tiles, windmill power generation and realty business. The Granite division and windmill power generation units are situated in Tamil Nadu and Marble and Realty business are carried at Udaipur. The company came out with a public issue in May 92 to set up a 100% EOU to process granite tiles with an installed capacity of 1,38,000 sq mtr p.a. and another unit to process marble tiles with an installed capacity of 3,61,338 sq mtr pa.The company has an agreement with Khimji Ramdas, Muscat, to sell its entire production of granite tiles and 35% of its production of marble tiles. The company proposes to sell the remaining in domestic markets.The company exports its products to over 20 countries including the US, Germany, Holland, Singapore and Australia. MMGL has received Capexil award consecutively for the seven years, the last being 1998-99, for highest exports of processed granite. It has been unable to make a breakthrough in the development of mines, inspite of substantial investments, due to huge developmental expenses, infrastructure bottlenecks, quality of materials and operational difficulties. During the year 1999-2000, a 100% EOU was set up for manufacturing polished granite slabs.During the year 2000-01,the company had received Capexil Award for highest exports of granite tiles made during the year 1999-2000.Rose Marbles Limited(RML) has become the subsidiary of the company in 2001-02, consequent to acquisition of 52300 Equity Shares which represents 51.27%(RML). RML is in the business of processing Marble Slabs / Marble Trading.The company has acquired two wind turbine generators each of 1.25 MW during January 2005 and has started generation of power.The Company sold entire investment in the Subsidiary Company, M/s Rose Marbles Limited (RML) and it ceased to be a subsidiary to the Company in 2004. The Company commenced operation of two Wind Turbine Generating units each with a capacity of 1.25 MW effective from September 30, 2005 and 12th October 2005 respectively. It commissioned Marble Slab Processing Plant effective on 16.09.2005.The Company had undertaken the expansion by enhancing the capacity of its existing marble division by adding marble slab processing facility, granite division by enhancing the capacity of its existing granite slab processing unit and tile processing unit, and, power generation by adding one additional Wind Turbine Generator in 2005.During the year 2007, the granite processing capacity was expanded by installing two gang saws and polishing line, during July, 2006. The Company replaced he existing tile finishing line which was 15 years old with a new finishing and resining line from Pedrini of Italy costing Rs 6.5 Crores.