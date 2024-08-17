SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.78
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-7.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
78.82
78.82
78.82
78.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-631.9
-559.18
-496.7
-446.81
Net Worth
-553.08
-480.36
-417.88
-367.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2.49
46.95
346.1
216.69
yoy growth (%)
-94.69
-86.43
59.72
-53.23
Raw materials
-0.14
-38.04
-249.5
-146.78
As % of sales
5.83
81.03
72.08
67.73
Employee costs
1.24
-12.34
-28.27
-23.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-32.63
-50.97
-49.41
-59.58
Depreciation
-15.06
-16.76
-15.31
-15.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-22.87
-31.65
-45.49
-41.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.69
-86.43
59.72
-53.23
Op profit growth
-82.08
88.38
-34.02
-207.6
EBIT growth
-51.65
17.82
-19.23
-678.37
Net profit growth
16.25
25.24
-20.33
215.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ARJUN THAPAR
Director
KAMAL KHANNA
Director
HARISH THAPAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JCT Electronics Ltd
Summary
JCT Electronics(JEL) incorporated in Aug.76, formerly known as Punjab Display Devices (PDDL) and a member of the Thapar group, was promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in 1976 as a 100% subsidiary to manufacture black and white TV tubes, cathode ray tubes and information display systems. In 1985, Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) joined as co-promoters. JEL became a subsidiary of JCT with effect from 30 Apr.86. The company has a technical-cum-financial collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. It is having manufacturing facilities in Mohali (Punjab) and Vadodara (Gujarat).The company manufactures black and white TV tubes since 1976, at Mohali, Punjab. JEL also assembles mechanical watches for HMT. JEL set up a project to manufacture colour TV picture tubes of various sizes (cap. : 5 lac pa), at Mohali. The plant was commissioned in Jan.87. JEL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by BSI (UK) and STQC for its colour picture tubes unit in 1994. The company set up a new plant to manufacture colour picture tubes (cap. : 1 mln pa) under its expansion programme. The plant was commissioned in 1996.
Read More
