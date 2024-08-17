iifl-logo-icon 1
JCT Electronics Ltd Share Price

0.2
(0.00%)
May 19, 2016|12:00:00 AM

JCT Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

2.78

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-7.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JCT Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

JCT Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JCT Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 82.78%

Non-Promoter- 5.68%

Institutions: 5.68%

Non-Institutions: 11.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JCT Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

78.82

78.82

78.82

78.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-631.9

-559.18

-496.7

-446.81

Net Worth

-553.08

-480.36

-417.88

-367.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2.49

46.95

346.1

216.69

yoy growth (%)

-94.69

-86.43

59.72

-53.23

Raw materials

-0.14

-38.04

-249.5

-146.78

As % of sales

5.83

81.03

72.08

67.73

Employee costs

1.24

-12.34

-28.27

-23.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-32.63

-50.97

-49.41

-59.58

Depreciation

-15.06

-16.76

-15.31

-15.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-22.87

-31.65

-45.49

-41.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.69

-86.43

59.72

-53.23

Op profit growth

-82.08

88.38

-34.02

-207.6

EBIT growth

-51.65

17.82

-19.23

-678.37

Net profit growth

16.25

25.24

-20.33

215.3

JCT Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JCT Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ARJUN THAPAR

Director

KAMAL KHANNA

Director

HARISH THAPAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JCT Electronics Ltd

Summary

JCT Electronics(JEL) incorporated in Aug.76, formerly known as Punjab Display Devices (PDDL) and a member of the Thapar group, was promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in 1976 as a 100% subsidiary to manufacture black and white TV tubes, cathode ray tubes and information display systems. In 1985, Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) joined as co-promoters. JEL became a subsidiary of JCT with effect from 30 Apr.86. The company has a technical-cum-financial collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. It is having manufacturing facilities in Mohali (Punjab) and Vadodara (Gujarat).The company manufactures black and white TV tubes since 1976, at Mohali, Punjab. JEL also assembles mechanical watches for HMT. JEL set up a project to manufacture colour TV picture tubes of various sizes (cap. : 5 lac pa), at Mohali. The plant was commissioned in Jan.87. JEL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by BSI (UK) and STQC for its colour picture tubes unit in 1994. The company set up a new plant to manufacture colour picture tubes (cap. : 1 mln pa) under its expansion programme. The plant was commissioned in 1996.
