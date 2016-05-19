JCT Electronics Ltd Management Discussions

Your directors present their report and audited accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2015

Financial Results & Operations Year ended 31.03.2015 Year ended 31.03.2014 The key financial results of the company are as under : (Rs in lacs) Revenue from Operations and other income 572 5640 Earning before Interest, Depreciation & Tax (166) (2823) Finance Cost 1592 1639 Depreciation 1506 1677 Exceptional Item 4000 - Net Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year (7264) (6248)

In view of the accumulated losses, no dividend is recommended.

Your company was forced to suspend operations during the financial year 2014 -15 due to non availability of working capital and suppliers credit. With the banks not releasing need based LC limits as envisaged in the sanctioned scheme, import of glass parts being a critical and major input, could not be arranged. The company believes that being the only manufacturer of CPTs in India, there is a good chance to revive, if working capital support is made available as imports of CPTs from China are finding its way into India to feed the CPT based TV market. Further to meet the growing demand for flat panels, the company has been working on the option of converting one of its production lines to take up assembly of LCD/ LED modules which are presently being imported. However non availability of working capital is coming in the way of moving forward on this proposal also.

The rehabilitation scheme approved by the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) is under implementation. With the consent of the secured lenders, the company had moved a modified debt restructuring seeking approval from BIFR for sale of some surplus assets and rescheduling the repayments besides other issues. While sanction for the sale of surplus assets was received, decision is awaited on the other issues. During the year under review, the company neither invited nor accepted any deposits. Further, there are no overdue deposits lying unpaid with the company.

Industry Scenario

Globally the CPT industry has been seeing declining volumes over the last few years. All major global players have already quit or are on the verge of quitting. The markets in India have also dropped due to shift in consumer preference for flat panel TVs. Availability of raw materials and components are restricted to only few suppliers now.

Directors

Mr. P K Ganguly who was an independent director on the Board passed away on 8th May, 2015. The Board expresses its condolences on his demise. The Board also placed on record its appreciation for his contributions during his tenure as a director on the Board.

Mr. K Jayabharath Reddy was elected as an Independent Director on the Board pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for a consecutive term of five years at the last AGM. Mr Reddy had declared that he meets the criteria as laid down in the Companies Act and the listing agreement .

During the financial year under review, four meetings of the Board of Directors were held, details of which are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this report.

Composition of various Committees of the Board is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report. All the recommendations made by the Committees were accepted by the Board.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(3) & (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, your Directors state that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2015, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 2014-15 and of the loss of the Company for that period;

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2015, on a going concern basis;

5. The Directors have duly laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr Arjun Thapar ,Managing Director and Mr Gopal Krishnan , Company Secretary and Mr Samares Bandopadhyay , Head Accounts are the Key Managerial Personnel as per provisions of the Companies Act , 2013 .

Corporate Governance

Your company has taken adequate steps to ensure compliance with the provisions relating to Corporate Governance as prescribed . The Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Auditors of the company regarding compliance is enclosed and forms part of the report.

Risk Management

The Company has identified risks associated with its line of business and is taking appropriate steps for its mitigation.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility, are not applicable to the Company.

Related party transactions

Details of related party transactions have been disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

Environment

Your Company was awarded ISO 14000:2004 certification in recognition of its responsibility towards environment and society. Steps have been taken to meet the required norms & safeguards and to keep the environment pollution free. Greenbelt has been created in and around the factory and water conservation and recycling has been taken up on priority.

Particular of Employees

The company has no employee who is covered under the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnal) Rules, 2014 Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo.

Conservation of Energy :

Energy conservation measures taken:

- Conversion of hot water generator to run on Natural Gas.

- Reduction of power consumption by use of Turbo Ventilators in non air-conditioned areas to extract heat and also provide natural illumination.

- Reduction in air conditioning load by re-sizing of process areas.

- Reduction in water consumption through recycling of water and undertaking rain water harvesting.

Research & Development and Technology Absorption :

a) Research & Development -

i) Areas in which R&D carried out.

Development was carried out in the areas of import substitution, alternative raw materials, technology up gradation, process development and quality improvement.

ii) Benefits derived as a result of above activities.

Cost reduction achieved through improvement in design, import substitution, change in raw material, lower usage and better quality.

iii) Future plan of action.

Continue R&D work for further reducing costs.

iv) Expenditure on R&D.

No significant expenditure involved as these were carried out in house.

b) Technology absorption -

The company has developed capability to manufacture colour picture tubes and components like deflection yokes & electron guns. The technology for the ultra slim CPTs has also been absorbed.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo : Foreign exchange outgo during the year - NIL Foreign exchange earnings during the year - NIL

Industrial Relations

Your company continues to maintain harmonious and cordial relations with its workforce.

Auditors and Audit Reports

Statutory Auditors :

The auditors Messrs V Sahai Tripathi & Co., Chartered Accountants, retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible have expressed their willingness to continue if appointed. The Board of Directors recommend their appointment for the next financial year. As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, an audit firm functioning as auditor of the Company for ten years or more after the commencement of provisions of Section 139(2) of the Act, may be appointed in the Company for further period of three years from April 1, 2014.

As regards the observations of the Auditors in their report, the relevant notes to the accounts i.e. nos. 26, 28 A(b), 29, 30 (d), 33(a) & 38 are self explanatory and therefore do not require any further comments.

Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board had appointed Ms. Seema Sharma, Company Secretary in practice (PCS Registration No. 4397) to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2014-15. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-I to this Report. The observations referred to therein have been explained in the notes to the accounts and do not require and further comments.

Cost Auditor :

In view of suspension of operations during the year as explained above no cost audit exercise was undertaken . In terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013 and provisions of the Listing Agreement, the Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditors report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. Adequate internal control systems and procedures are in place to ensure compliance with internal policies & procedures and statutory regulations.

Extract of Annual Return

The information required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extracts of Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure II to this Report.

Acknowledgement

The Board acknowledges the valuable support of various government agencies, financial institutions, banks, customers, suppliers, business associates, shareholders and employees and looks forward to their continued support.