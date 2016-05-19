To the Members

JCT Electronics Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JCT Electronics Limited ( the Company ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2015, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards referred specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our adverse audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

(i) We have analyzed following factors :-

(a) The financial statements have been drawn and are based on the successful implementation of rehabilitation scheme announced by Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) for the company. As per Sanctioned BIFR

Scheme, the revival of the company is dependent on sale of land and building at Mohali Unit. As envisaged in sanctioned scheme in 2007, the company s net worth could not turn positive in the 4th year of its implementation due to delay in sale of land & building which is still pending. The tenure of scheme is ending in the year 2017. The Company has defaulted in payment of principal amount of Loans of Rs. 10,670.42 Lacs (previous year Rs 6,977.43 Lacs) to Banks / Financial Institutions for sixteen quarters starting from 1st April, 2011 to 31st March, 2015. This is in contravention of rehabilitation scheme announced by BIFR vide its order dated 12th March, 2007. The Company was unable to meet its obligations towards repayment of quarterly installments due in respect of term/working capital term loans as per BIFR sanctioned scheme, due to non availability of working capital limits as envisaged in the sanctioned scheme and sluggish market conditions during the year. As per the BIFR scheme, if the company commits default towards repayment of principal installments as per the sanctioned scheme or any combination, FIs / Banks reserves the right to charge interest on the defaulted amount at top of the band together with liquidated damages of 2% p.a. thereon till the date of clearance of default or FIs / Banks shall have the right to convert its entire overdue into fully paid up equity shares of JCTEL during the currency of the loans as per SEBI guidelines, or otherwise but with the permission of Hon ble BIFR also reserve the right to revoke the package of rehabilitation. In case FIs / Banks exercise the right of revocation, the financial rehabilitation sanctioned or granted to JCTEL shall be treated as withdrawn and the terms and the conditions of the original loan agreements or documents shall come into force as if no such financial rehabilitation were ever granted to JCTEL.

Further, FIs / Banks shall have the right to adjust payment received under the present package of financial rehabilitation against outstanding dues in terms of the original loan agreements/documents.

However with the consent of secured creditors, a Modified Debt Restructuring Scheme (MDRS) has been submitted to the Hon ble BIFR in the month of October, 2012 requesting for reschedulement of repayment of principal amount of secured loans within the scheme period. The same was under consideration of the Hon ble BIFR as at 31st March, 2014. During the year ended 31st March, 2015, the matter has been referred to Larger Bench to be headed by Chairman, BIFR & is pending.

Considering the magnitude of default coupled with delay in sale of assets raises a doubt on the chances of recovery. (b) The Company incurred a net loss of Rs. 7,263.97 Lacs for the year ended 31st March, 2015 (Previous year Rs.

6,248.19/ Lacs) and accumulated loss as on 31st March, 2015 stands to Rs. 69,828.84 Lacs. As on 31st March, 2015, the Company s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs. 42,463.96 Lacs (Previous year Rs. 32,644.78/ Lacs) and its total liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 55,307.79 Lacs (Previous year Rs. 48,035.70/ Lacs). In view of these, the Company had been reporting negative operating cash flows for few years which have also contributed to constraints of working capital. These conditions have resulted into acute working capital deficit & have casted material uncertainty on functioning of Company.

(c) The Company had stopped production from August, 2013 onwards at its only working plant at Vadodara, Gujarat and there has been no production during the year ended 31st March, 2015, on account of non availability of working capital for importing critical raw materials. Considering aforesaid factors, the availability of requisite working capital to commence its operations is doubtful.

(d) We understand that due to technological changes, there has been a declining market for color picture tubes.

(e) Due to non release of need based working capital as envisaged in the sanctioned scheme, the Company has not been able to settle dues of running creditors.

(f) There has been constant reduction in the strength of staff.

The management of the company is however hopeful that its request for Modified Debt Restructuring Scheme (MDRS) would be accepted by Hon ble BIFR and the Company would be able to arrange requisite working capital for importing critical raw materials to start its production lines. The management is confident that it would be able to dispose of its assets as sanctioned in BIFR Scheme. The Accounts have been compiled by the management on the basis of going concern. Please refer Note Number-29 to the financials.

Appropriateness of the going concern basis is dependent on the ability of the company to generate adequate finances to meet its obligations and to operate profitably which in our opinion after considering aforesaid factors indicate material uncertainty which further raises significant and substantial doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern and therefore, it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. If the Company is treated not to be a going concern, then the valuation of assets has to be not merely on the basis of historical cost less depreciation or impairment but at a value which the assets would fetch, if the same are lower than the value presently shown. The Company has not attempted to assess the realizable value of the assets and therefore financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2015 have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts or to amounts or classification of liabilities that may be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.

(ii) In the opinion of the management, accounts receivable, loans and advances have a value on realization in the ordinary course of business, at least equal to the amount at which they are stated in the Balance sheet unless specifically provided for.

During the financial year ended 31st March 2015, company has not sought confirmations on margin money account, trade receivable, trade payable and other receivables/ payables. Accordingly the balances appearing under margin money account, trade payables, trade receivables and other receivables/ payables are subject to reconciliation & confirmation and are described in Note 33(a) to the financial statements. The financial impact of same is not ascertainable and to that extent we do not have any information in respect of such balances.

(iii) The Company is engaged only in manufacture of Color Picture Tubes and Deflection Yokes at Vadodara Unit, Gujarat. This is the only Business Segment of the Company. As per Accounting Standard-28 on Impairments of as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( Act ) read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and as prescribed in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, it is imperative to determine impairment in respect of cash generating unit as per the methodology prescribed under the said Standard. However the Management of the Company vide Note No- 30(d) states that there is no impairment in respect of cash generating unit at Vadodara, Gujarat since it has not completed its useful life and that the production will be taken up when working capital is made available after the sale of assets approved by BIFR.

Further there is lot of appreciation in the value of the land available at Vadodara. In light of the above we are unable to ascertain financial impact of same.

Emphasis of Matter

The Company had received an unsecured loan from its holding company namely Team Plus Securities Limited during the FY 2011-12 which is outstanding as at 31st March, 2015. Section 185 of The Companies Act, 2013 stipulates that no company shall directly or indirectly advance any loan to any person in whom the director is interested. Mr Arjun Thapar is a director in both Team

Plus Securities Limited, the promoter and holding company, which has advanced the loan and the Company (i.e. JCT Electronics Limited), its subsidiary which had accepted the loan. The said loan of Rs 50 lacs is still outstanding as at 31st March, 2015 and has not been returned by the company. As explained by the Company, the amount was funded by the promoter company to meet the shortfall in the resources of the companyfor servicing the secured debts in terms of BIFR order which stipulates thatthe promoters shouldmeet any shortfall in thefund requirements of the company for servicing the debts of the secured creditors. As stated by Company, the said loan has not been returned by the company as it cannot do so without the prior written approval of the lenders. Further Team Plus Securities Limited is an NBFC and is authorized to give loans as per its objects. However said NBFC is not charging any interest at a rate not less than the bank declared by Reserve Bank of India as stipulated by Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion this is in contravention of the provisions of Section 185 of Companies Act, 2013 which could attract penalties.Please refer Note - 38.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Adverse Opinion

In our opinion, because of the aforesaid factors mentioned in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements do not give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and also do not give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2015 ( the Order ) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the impact of the matter described in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. The going concern matter described in sub-paragraph 1(a) under the Basis of Adverse Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

h. The adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph above.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 26 to the financial statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For V. SAHAI TRIPATHI & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm s Registration Number : 000262N Place : New Delhi Manish Mohan, Partner Dated : 30th May, 2015 Membership No. 091607

ANNEXURETO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (1) of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements of even date)

Annexure referred to in paragraph (1) of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements of Independent Auditor s Report to the members of JCT Electronics Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2015 i) (a) The Company has maintained records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets of all its units.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management of the Company at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification (ii) (a) Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) The procedures for physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company is maintaining proper records of its inventories. The discrepancies noticed during the course of physical verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material. However the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account (iii) (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year ended 31st March, 2015.

(b) Company had given two interest free unsecured loans of Rs 117.41 Lacs to two companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 in earlier years. The amount is overdue for payment.

During the year Rs 10 Lacs were recovered from one of such Company. Company should take reasonable steps including legal recourse to recover the outstanding balance. Being doubtful of recovery, provision for doubtful debts has been created during the year ended 31st March, 2015.

(c) Accordingly the remaining clauses of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business for the purchase of fixed assets, purchase of Inventory & sale of goods. The activities of the Company do not involve sale of services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and the records of the company, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across nor have been informed about any continuing failure on the part of the management to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control procedures.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable during the year ended 31st March, 2015.

However Company did have credit balance of some customers which is outstanding and pertain to the period prior to 1st April, 2014. Such credit had arisen due to goods returned by customers for quality issues and company has issued credit note in lieu of same till replacements are made. Since there was no production, replacements have not been made and such customers continued to have credit balances which the company is holding in trust. In terms of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, pursuant to Section 73 & Section 74 of the Companies Act, 2013, such balances are money received or held by the Company in trust.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been kept and maintained.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the following dues in respect of income tax, central sales tax, service tax, wages under labour law, excise, PF & ESI have not been deposited by the company on account of appeals pending for disposal at different forums :-

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Forum where dispute is pending (in Lacs.) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 12.30 Commissioner ( Appeals ), Mohali Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 14.45 Commissioner ( Appeals ), Vadodara Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 21.16 Assistant Commissioner, Mohali Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 4.14 CESTAT Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 1.50 CESTAT Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 10.50 Allahabad High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty & Penalty 340.76 Show Cause Notice Vadodara Commissionerate-II Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & FBT 52.65 Commissioner ( Appeals ) Labour Law Act, 1970 Unpaid Wages 277.84 Presiding Officer Labour Court, Vadodara Labour Law Act, 1970 Unpaid Wages 28.00 Labour Court Patiala Labour Law Act, 1970 Unpaid Wages 180.50 Industrial Tribunal Punjab At Chandigarh/Labour Court Labour Law Act, 1970 Unpaid Wages 822.00 Punjab & Haryana High Court Chandigarh *Provident Fund Act, 1925 Unpaid Provident Fund 748.50 PF Appellate Tribunal At New Delhi. Employee State Insurance Unpaid ESI 19.00 ESI Cases at Chandigarh And High Act, 1948 Court

*In respect of the Provident fund dues, the Delhi High Court has directed that BIFR shall utilize the sale proceeds of the Mohali Unit at the first instance for clearing the Provident fund dues.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Punjab State Electricity Board Dues 40.00 District Court, Mohali

(c) There is no amount which is required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules there-under.

(viii) The accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are more than hundred percent of its net worth and as stated earlier the Company is in BIFR. The company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the financial year immediately preceding the current financial year.

(ix) The Company has defaulted in payment of principal amount of Loans of Rs 3,692.99 Lacs to Banks / Financial Institutions for the year ended 31st March, 2015. The total amount of default for sixteen quarters starting from 1st April, 2011 to 31st March, 2015 comes to Rs 10,670.42 Lacs (previous year Rs 6,977.43 Lacs).

In terms of the rehabilitation scheme approved by Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in March, 2007, the company had made quarterly payments of principal amount of loans from January 2009 till March 2011.

The company with the consent of the secured lenders submitted a Modified Debt Restructuring Scheme (MDRS) before Hon ble BIFR in the month of October, 2012 which envisages re-schedulement of repayment of secured loan within the scheme period besides other requests and is pending for approval before Larger Bench of BIFR as 31st March, 2015. Please Refer Note-28A(b).

(x) The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions and therefore rest of the sub-clause is inapplicable and has not been commented upon.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the books of accounts of the company, we report that no term loan was taken during the year ended 31st March, 2015. However, the term loans taken by company in earlier years were applied for the purpose for which such loans obtained.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.