JCT Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
May 19, 2016|12:00:00 AM

JCT Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-32.63

-50.97

-49.41

-59.58

Depreciation

-15.06

-16.76

-15.31

-15.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-22.87

-31.65

-45.49

-41.02

Other operating items

Operating

-70.57

-99.39

-110.22

-115.95

Capital expenditure

-1.54

-146.85

161.55

-159.45

Free cash flow

-72.12

-246.24

51.32

-275.4

Equity raised

-1,118.44

-993.39

-893.62

-768.37

Investing

-0.17

0

0

-0.91

Financing

7.18

318.37

13.92

48.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,183.55

-921.27

-828.37

-996.31

JCT Electronics Ltd : related Articles

