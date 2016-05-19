JCT Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-32.63
-50.97
-49.41
-59.58
Depreciation
-15.06
-16.76
-15.31
-15.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-22.87
-31.65
-45.49
-41.02
Other operating items
Operating
-70.57
-99.39
-110.22
-115.95
Capital expenditure
-1.54
-146.85
161.55
-159.45
Free cash flow
-72.12
-246.24
51.32
-275.4
Equity raised
-1,118.44
-993.39
-893.62
-768.37
Investing
-0.17
0
0
-0.91
Financing
7.18
318.37
13.92
48.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,183.55
-921.27
-828.37
-996.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.