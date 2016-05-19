iifl-logo-icon 1
JCT Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
May 19, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2.49

46.95

346.1

216.69

yoy growth (%)

-94.69

-86.43

59.72

-53.23

Raw materials

-0.14

-38.04

-249.5

-146.78

As % of sales

5.83

81.03

72.08

67.73

Employee costs

1.24

-12.34

-28.27

-23.25

As % of sales

50.13

26.29

8.16

10.73

Other costs

-8.47

-23.82

-82.81

-68.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

340.38

50.74

23.92

31.65

Operating profit

-4.88

-27.26

-14.47

-21.93

OPM

-196.09

-58.07

-4.18

-10.12

Depreciation

-15.06

-16.76

-15.31

-15.34

Interest expense

-15.92

-16.38

-20.06

-23.24

Other income

3.22

9.44

0.43

0.93

Profit before tax

-32.63

-50.97

-49.41

-59.58

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-3.03

Adj. profit

-32.63

-50.97

-49.41

-62.62

Exceptional items

-40

-11.5

-0.46

0

Net profit

-72.63

-62.48

-49.88

-62.62

yoy growth (%)

16.25

25.24

-20.33

215.3

NPM

-2,916.67

-133.06

-14.41

-28.89

