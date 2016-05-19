Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2.49
46.95
346.1
216.69
yoy growth (%)
-94.69
-86.43
59.72
-53.23
Raw materials
-0.14
-38.04
-249.5
-146.78
As % of sales
5.83
81.03
72.08
67.73
Employee costs
1.24
-12.34
-28.27
-23.25
As % of sales
50.13
26.29
8.16
10.73
Other costs
-8.47
-23.82
-82.81
-68.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
340.38
50.74
23.92
31.65
Operating profit
-4.88
-27.26
-14.47
-21.93
OPM
-196.09
-58.07
-4.18
-10.12
Depreciation
-15.06
-16.76
-15.31
-15.34
Interest expense
-15.92
-16.38
-20.06
-23.24
Other income
3.22
9.44
0.43
0.93
Profit before tax
-32.63
-50.97
-49.41
-59.58
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-3.03
Adj. profit
-32.63
-50.97
-49.41
-62.62
Exceptional items
-40
-11.5
-0.46
0
Net profit
-72.63
-62.48
-49.88
-62.62
yoy growth (%)
16.25
25.24
-20.33
215.3
NPM
-2,916.67
-133.06
-14.41
-28.89
