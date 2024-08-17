JCT Electronics Ltd Summary

JCT Electronics(JEL) incorporated in Aug.76, formerly known as Punjab Display Devices (PDDL) and a member of the Thapar group, was promoted by the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) in 1976 as a 100% subsidiary to manufacture black and white TV tubes, cathode ray tubes and information display systems. In 1985, Jagatjit Cotton Textile Mills (JCT) joined as co-promoters. JEL became a subsidiary of JCT with effect from 30 Apr.86. The company has a technical-cum-financial collaboration with Hitachi, Japan. It is having manufacturing facilities in Mohali (Punjab) and Vadodara (Gujarat).The company manufactures black and white TV tubes since 1976, at Mohali, Punjab. JEL also assembles mechanical watches for HMT. JEL set up a project to manufacture colour TV picture tubes of various sizes (cap. : 5 lac pa), at Mohali. The plant was commissioned in Jan.87. JEL was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by BSI (UK) and STQC for its colour picture tubes unit in 1994. The company set up a new plant to manufacture colour picture tubes (cap. : 1 mln pa) under its expansion programme. The plant was commissioned in 1996.