SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹2,960.35
Prev. Close₹2,974.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹310.83
Day's High₹3,010
Day's Low₹2,810
52 Week's High₹3,815.25
52 Week's Low₹2,092.05
Book Value₹336.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,564.11
P/E17.33
EPS171.19
Divi. Yield2.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.82
11.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.46
240.61
203.75
161.33
Net Worth
397.08
253.23
216.57
173.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
146.89
180.59
175.19
145.81
yoy growth (%)
-18.66
3.07
20.15
16.26
Raw materials
-37.67
-45.09
-44.56
-33.64
As % of sales
25.64
24.96
25.43
23.07
Employee costs
-49.7
-55.3
-49.08
-42.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.15
13.88
22.29
19.99
Depreciation
-11.95
-11.93
-7.76
-7.4
Tax paid
-1.76
-4.75
-6.54
-5.93
Working capital
-1.86
6.85
2.16
2.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.66
3.07
20.15
16.26
Op profit growth
-18.86
-9.44
18.35
27.03
EBIT growth
-36.57
-20.44
15.08
45.48
Net profit growth
-62.83
-42.05
11.91
87.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,391.03
1,119.45
816.24
548.82
652.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,391.03
1,119.45
816.24
548.82
652.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.48
19.81
15.34
18.53
6.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yashovardhan Saboo
Independent Director
Praveen Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sanjeev Kumar Masown
Independent Director
Sanjiv Sachar
Non Executive Director
Jai Vardhan Saboo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brahm Prakash Kumar
Independent Director
Neelima Tripathi
Independent Director
NAGARAJAN SUBRAMANIAN
Non Executive Director
ANURADHA SABOO
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KDDL Ltd
Summary
Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, KDDL Ltd (formerly Kamla Dials and Devices Limited) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing dials, watch hands and precision components. Currently, it has manufacturing facilities, at Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Derabassi (Punjab) - dial manufacturing, Bengaluru (Karnataka) - hands and precision components manufacturing.Its unit manufacturing watch hands commenced production in 1994 along with a third production line for dials. Apart from further expansions of existing facilities, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kamla Appliques, floated to take over the manufacturing facilities of appliques (components used in making dials) from KDDL. To keep pace with changing preferences, the company has entered into a collaboration with Ageo Seimitsu, Japan, to produce diamond-cut hands, which is a shift from simple buffed hands. KDDL is also expanding its existing facilities. Since 2003 KDDL, through its subsidiary Kamla Retail Limited has set up Indias largest retail chain in luxury Swiss watches in the organized sector.The name of the Company was changed from Kamla Dials and Devices Limited to KDDL Limited, w.e.f., 14th September, 2007. The Company formed a wholly
Read More
The KDDL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2842.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KDDL Ltd is ₹3564.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KDDL Ltd is 17.33 and 12.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KDDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KDDL Ltd is ₹2092.05 and ₹3815.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KDDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.86%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 0.56%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at 0.83% and 1 Month at 3.37%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.