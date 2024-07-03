iifl-logo-icon 1
KDDL Ltd Share Price

2,842.85
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,960.35
  • Day's High3,010
  • 52 Wk High3,815.25
  • Prev. Close2,974.35
  • Day's Low2,810
  • 52 Wk Low 2,092.05
  • Turnover (lac)310.83
  • P/E17.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value336.47
  • EPS171.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,564.11
  • Div. Yield2.1
KDDL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

2,960.35

Prev. Close

2,974.35

Turnover(Lac.)

310.83

Day's High

3,010

Day's Low

2,810

52 Week's High

3,815.25

52 Week's Low

2,092.05

Book Value

336.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,564.11

P/E

17.33

EPS

171.19

Divi. Yield

2.1

KDDL Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

KDDL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KDDL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.63%

Foreign: 2.63%

Indian: 47.79%

Non-Promoter- 11.28%

Institutions: 11.28%

Non-Institutions: 38.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KDDL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.62

12.62

12.82

11.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

384.46

240.61

203.75

161.33

Net Worth

397.08

253.23

216.57

173.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

146.89

180.59

175.19

145.81

yoy growth (%)

-18.66

3.07

20.15

16.26

Raw materials

-37.67

-45.09

-44.56

-33.64

As % of sales

25.64

24.96

25.43

23.07

Employee costs

-49.7

-55.3

-49.08

-42.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.15

13.88

22.29

19.99

Depreciation

-11.95

-11.93

-7.76

-7.4

Tax paid

-1.76

-4.75

-6.54

-5.93

Working capital

-1.86

6.85

2.16

2.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.66

3.07

20.15

16.26

Op profit growth

-18.86

-9.44

18.35

27.03

EBIT growth

-36.57

-20.44

15.08

45.48

Net profit growth

-62.83

-42.05

11.91

87.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,391.03

1,119.45

816.24

548.82

652.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,391.03

1,119.45

816.24

548.82

652.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.48

19.81

15.34

18.53

6.67

KDDL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KDDL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yashovardhan Saboo

Independent Director

Praveen Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sanjeev Kumar Masown

Independent Director

Sanjiv Sachar

Non Executive Director

Jai Vardhan Saboo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brahm Prakash Kumar

Independent Director

Neelima Tripathi

Independent Director

NAGARAJAN SUBRAMANIAN

Non Executive Director

ANURADHA SABOO

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KDDL Ltd

Summary

Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, KDDL Ltd (formerly Kamla Dials and Devices Limited) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing dials, watch hands and precision components. Currently, it has manufacturing facilities, at Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Derabassi (Punjab) - dial manufacturing, Bengaluru (Karnataka) - hands and precision components manufacturing.Its unit manufacturing watch hands commenced production in 1994 along with a third production line for dials. Apart from further expansions of existing facilities, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kamla Appliques, floated to take over the manufacturing facilities of appliques (components used in making dials) from KDDL. To keep pace with changing preferences, the company has entered into a collaboration with Ageo Seimitsu, Japan, to produce diamond-cut hands, which is a shift from simple buffed hands. KDDL is also expanding its existing facilities. Since 2003 KDDL, through its subsidiary Kamla Retail Limited has set up Indias largest retail chain in luxury Swiss watches in the organized sector.The name of the Company was changed from Kamla Dials and Devices Limited to KDDL Limited, w.e.f., 14th September, 2007. The Company formed a wholly
Company FAQs

What is the KDDL Ltd share price today?

The KDDL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2842.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of KDDL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KDDL Ltd is ₹3564.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KDDL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KDDL Ltd is 17.33 and 12.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KDDL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KDDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KDDL Ltd is ₹2092.05 and ₹3815.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KDDL Ltd?

KDDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.86%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 0.56%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at 0.83% and 1 Month at 3.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KDDL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KDDL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.43 %
Institutions - 11.28 %
Public - 38.29 %

