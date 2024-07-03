Summary

Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, KDDL Ltd (formerly Kamla Dials and Devices Limited) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing dials, watch hands and precision components. Currently, it has manufacturing facilities, at Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Derabassi (Punjab) - dial manufacturing, Bengaluru (Karnataka) - hands and precision components manufacturing.Its unit manufacturing watch hands commenced production in 1994 along with a third production line for dials. Apart from further expansions of existing facilities, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kamla Appliques, floated to take over the manufacturing facilities of appliques (components used in making dials) from KDDL. To keep pace with changing preferences, the company has entered into a collaboration with Ageo Seimitsu, Japan, to produce diamond-cut hands, which is a shift from simple buffed hands. KDDL is also expanding its existing facilities. Since 2003 KDDL, through its subsidiary Kamla Retail Limited has set up Indias largest retail chain in luxury Swiss watches in the organized sector.The name of the Company was changed from Kamla Dials and Devices Limited to KDDL Limited, w.e.f., 14th September, 2007. The Company formed a wholly

