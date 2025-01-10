KDDL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.62
12.62
12.82
11.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
384.46
240.61
203.75
161.33
Net Worth
397.08
253.23
216.57
173.07
Minority Interest
Debt
72.13
82.85
73.18
83.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.65
6.99
6.36
7.06
Total Liabilities
476.86
343.07
296.11
264.04
Fixed Assets
146.24
120.32
105
103.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
137.59
146.13
137.79
107.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.59
2.52
1.13
1.18
Networking Capital
48.48
61.96
35.86
38.72
Inventories
45.7
39.08
27.9
26.49
Inventory Days
65.82
Sundry Debtors
51.51
60.02
45.15
31.6
Debtor Days
78.51
Other Current Assets
42.72
35.71
19.68
17.5
Sundry Creditors
-24.36
-29.16
-21.58
-15.75
Creditor Days
39.13
Other Current Liabilities
-67.09
-43.69
-35.29
-21.12
Cash
141.97
12.15
16.33
13.58
Total Assets
476.87
343.08
296.11
264.03
