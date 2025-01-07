Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
146.89
180.59
175.19
145.81
yoy growth (%)
-18.66
3.07
20.15
16.26
Raw materials
-37.67
-45.09
-44.56
-33.64
As % of sales
25.64
24.96
25.43
23.07
Employee costs
-49.7
-55.3
-49.08
-42.64
As % of sales
33.83
30.62
28.01
29.24
Other costs
-35.66
-50.79
-49.08
-42.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.27
28.12
28.01
28.86
Operating profit
23.85
29.4
32.46
27.43
OPM
16.23
16.28
18.53
18.81
Depreciation
-11.95
-11.93
-7.76
-7.4
Interest expense
-9.26
-8.85
-6.28
-4.83
Other income
2.51
5.26
3.86
4.79
Profit before tax
5.15
13.88
22.29
19.99
Taxes
-1.76
-4.75
-6.54
-5.93
Tax rate
-34.2
-34.27
-29.37
-29.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.39
9.12
15.74
14.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.39
9.12
15.74
14.06
yoy growth (%)
-62.83
-42.05
11.91
87.17
NPM
2.3
5.05
8.98
9.64
