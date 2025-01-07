iifl-logo-icon 1
KDDL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,958
(4.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

146.89

180.59

175.19

145.81

yoy growth (%)

-18.66

3.07

20.15

16.26

Raw materials

-37.67

-45.09

-44.56

-33.64

As % of sales

25.64

24.96

25.43

23.07

Employee costs

-49.7

-55.3

-49.08

-42.64

As % of sales

33.83

30.62

28.01

29.24

Other costs

-35.66

-50.79

-49.08

-42.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.27

28.12

28.01

28.86

Operating profit

23.85

29.4

32.46

27.43

OPM

16.23

16.28

18.53

18.81

Depreciation

-11.95

-11.93

-7.76

-7.4

Interest expense

-9.26

-8.85

-6.28

-4.83

Other income

2.51

5.26

3.86

4.79

Profit before tax

5.15

13.88

22.29

19.99

Taxes

-1.76

-4.75

-6.54

-5.93

Tax rate

-34.2

-34.27

-29.37

-29.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.39

9.12

15.74

14.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.39

9.12

15.74

14.06

yoy growth (%)

-62.83

-42.05

11.91

87.17

NPM

2.3

5.05

8.98

9.64

