KDDL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
396.34
359.93
347.61
372.2
339.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
396.34
359.93
347.61
372.2
339.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.72
10.33
9.48
7.6
6.23
Total Income
410.06
370.26
357.09
379.8
345.93
Total Expenditure
333.61
305.09
287
306.46
277.41
PBIDT
76.45
65.17
70.09
73.34
68.52
Interest
7.43
7.06
6.25
6.39
6.83
PBDT
69.02
58.11
63.84
66.95
61.69
Depreciation
19.53
18.76
16.87
16.58
16.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.56
12
9.24
15.41
12.72
Deferred Tax
0.32
-0.61
2.92
-2.15
-0.45
Reported Profit After Tax
35.61
27.96
34.81
37.11
32.66
Minority Interest After NP
11.05
10.69
9.24
11.23
7.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.56
17.27
25.57
25.88
25.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.56
17.27
25.57
25.88
25.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.65
13.78
20.4
20.64
20.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.39
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.28
18.1
20.16
19.7
20.17
PBDTM(%)
17.41
16.14
18.36
17.98
18.16
PATM(%)
8.98
7.76
10.01
9.97
9.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.