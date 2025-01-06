KDDL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.15
13.88
22.29
19.99
Depreciation
-11.95
-11.93
-7.76
-7.4
Tax paid
-1.76
-4.75
-6.54
-5.93
Working capital
-1.86
6.85
2.16
2.17
Other operating items
Operating
-10.42
4.03
10.14
8.83
Capital expenditure
4.06
21.38
41.46
6.7
Free cash flow
-6.36
25.41
51.6
15.53
Equity raised
315.68
304.06
259.64
210.67
Investing
6.73
20.98
12.15
19.24
Financing
56.76
64.25
18.46
51.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
372.82
414.71
341.86
296.55
