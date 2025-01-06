iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KDDL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,842.85
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KDDL Ltd

KDDL Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.15

13.88

22.29

19.99

Depreciation

-11.95

-11.93

-7.76

-7.4

Tax paid

-1.76

-4.75

-6.54

-5.93

Working capital

-1.86

6.85

2.16

2.17

Other operating items

Operating

-10.42

4.03

10.14

8.83

Capital expenditure

4.06

21.38

41.46

6.7

Free cash flow

-6.36

25.41

51.6

15.53

Equity raised

315.68

304.06

259.64

210.67

Investing

6.73

20.98

12.15

19.24

Financing

56.76

64.25

18.46

51.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

372.82

414.71

341.86

296.55

KDDL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KDDL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.