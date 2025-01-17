iifl-logo-icon 1
KDDL Ltd Key Ratios

2,743.05
(2.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.86

43.24

1.24

9.3

Op profit growth

-14.48

182.49

-9.19

-24.31

EBIT growth

9.9

84.06

-19.79

-21.48

Net profit growth

-1,054.91

-190.94

-87.7

-38.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.83

11.64

5.9

6.58

EBIT margin

6.8

5.2

4.05

5.11

Net profit margin

1.03

-0.09

0.14

1.17

RoCE

7.37

8.62

7.34

10.24

RoNW

0.76

-0.1

0.17

1.98

RoA

0.27

-0.03

0.06

0.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.93

-1.67

1.7

1.43

Dividend per share

1.5

2

1.5

1.5

Cash EPS

-34.14

-41.14

-10

-5.77

Book value per share

157.77

157.09

97.48

79.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.35

-74.48

110.99

136.43

P/CEPS

-7.7

-3.02

-18.86

-33.8

P/B

1.66

0.79

1.93

2.44

EV/EBIDTA

6.57

4.97

10.03

8.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

79.91

Tax payout

-34.74

-130.07

-98.04

-46.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.04

15.28

20.84

20.57

Inventory days

159

123.92

150.35

143.5

Creditor days

-68.69

-52.25

-64.25

-71.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.39

-1.19

-1.28

-1.53

Net debt / equity

1.14

1.4

0.88

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

3.28

3.44

3.53

3.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.94

-57.88

-62.14

-61.54

Employee costs

-15.73

-15.68

-13.29

-12.67

Other costs

-13.48

-14.77

-18.65

-19.19

