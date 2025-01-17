Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.86
43.24
1.24
9.3
Op profit growth
-14.48
182.49
-9.19
-24.31
EBIT growth
9.9
84.06
-19.79
-21.48
Net profit growth
-1,054.91
-190.94
-87.7
-38.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.83
11.64
5.9
6.58
EBIT margin
6.8
5.2
4.05
5.11
Net profit margin
1.03
-0.09
0.14
1.17
RoCE
7.37
8.62
7.34
10.24
RoNW
0.76
-0.1
0.17
1.98
RoA
0.27
-0.03
0.06
0.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.93
-1.67
1.7
1.43
Dividend per share
1.5
2
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
-34.14
-41.14
-10
-5.77
Book value per share
157.77
157.09
97.48
79.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.35
-74.48
110.99
136.43
P/CEPS
-7.7
-3.02
-18.86
-33.8
P/B
1.66
0.79
1.93
2.44
EV/EBIDTA
6.57
4.97
10.03
8.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
79.91
Tax payout
-34.74
-130.07
-98.04
-46.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.04
15.28
20.84
20.57
Inventory days
159
123.92
150.35
143.5
Creditor days
-68.69
-52.25
-64.25
-71.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.39
-1.19
-1.28
-1.53
Net debt / equity
1.14
1.4
0.88
1.29
Net debt / op. profit
3.28
3.44
3.53
3.58
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.94
-57.88
-62.14
-61.54
Employee costs
-15.73
-15.68
-13.29
-12.67
Other costs
-13.48
-14.77
-18.65
-19.19
