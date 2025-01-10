To the Members of KDDL Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion our other ethical We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of KDDL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and

Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies ance in our and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financialstatements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024, its profit other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specifiedunder Section under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section

Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional audit of the standalone judgment,wereofmost Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our 143(10)oftheAct.Ourresponsibilities audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanyingofourreport.Weare independentof the standalone Ind AS financialstatements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of Investments in Kamla InternationalHoldings SA and Pylania SA (subsidiaries of the Company) (as described in Note 46(a) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements ) Impairment indicators were identifiedby the management on the investments in Kamla InternationalHoldings SA and Pylania SA. As a result, an impairment assessment was required to be performed by the Company by comparing the carrying value of these investments to their recoverable amount to determine whether an impairment was required to be recognised. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: For the purpose of the above impairment testing, value in use has been determined by forecasting and discounting futurecashflows. and independence assessment, we also assessed the objectivity Furthermore, the value in use is highly sensitive to changes in some of the inputs used for forecasting the future cash flows. • We assessed and tested managements controls over the assessment of the carrying value of Investment, property, plant and equipment and other non-current assets to assess whether any asset impairment was required. Further, the determination of the recoverable amount cash flow forecasts including estimated reserve, discount of the investments in Kamla International Holdings SA and Pylania SA involved judgment due to inherent uncertainty in the assumptions supporting the recoverable amount of these investments. testing of key assumptions used with performing sensitivity We evaluated the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount. In making this of Companys specialists involved in the process. Accordingly, the impairment of investments in Kamla International Holdings SA and Pylania SA was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Investment in aforesaid subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2024 is of Rs. 268.12 lacs (net of impairment allowance of Rs. 1957.48 lacs). We evaluated the assumptions around the key drivers of the rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used. • We also assessed the recoverable value headroom by particular focus on drivers of the growth rates, margins and discount rate used in the impairment models. We tested the • We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures included at Note 46(a) and other relevant disclosures including significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone

Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give and fair view of the financial position,financial including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian

AccountingStandards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continueas a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether and, in doing so, the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone preparation Ind AS financial statements. true

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether true and fair view and are free the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial under Section133 of the Act, read with statements represent the underlying transactionsand events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, received en among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits ofsuchcommunication on 197 read

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); statements or, if

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; writt

(e) Onthebasisofthe from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on including any significant deficiencies record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial year ended 31 controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions

Schedule V to the Act; of

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our informationand according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending its standalone litigations on its financial position Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 36 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 46(c) to the standalone IndASfinancialstatements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other personorentity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writingor otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with

Section 123 of the Act. 35(ii) to the standalonefinancialstatements, the

Board of Directors of the Company have proposed finaldividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for

(a) direct changes to data when using certain access rights and also for certain changes made using privileged/ administrative access rights, and

(b) other software used to maintain books of accounts for two units of the Company, as described in note 46(b) to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of above said accounting

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING OF "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR AUDIT REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: KDDL Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year under a regular programme of verification in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 3 to the standalone Ind AS financial equipment are held in the name of the Company. However, for one leasehold land of Rs. 5.67 Lacs situated at Parwanoo, the Company is in process of in completingformalities for transferring the title its own name. Currently, the lease agreement is in the name of M/s Himanchal Fine Blanks Limited which got amalgamated with the Company in January 2013.

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended 31st March 2024.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verificationby the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% verification.ormorewerenoticed Inventories lying with third parties by them as at year end and no discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in Note 17 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement including quantitative with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies and employees as follows:

Amount (Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount of loans/Guarantees provided during the year - Subsidiaries - 1,698.22 - Employees 167.63 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above loans/ Guarantees - Subsidiaries - 1,698.22 - Employees statements included in property, plant and 152.99 -

During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii) (b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(iii) (c) The Company has granted loans during the year employees where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interesthasbeenstipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(iii) (d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any otherpartieswhich are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iii) (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies or other parties which were fallen due during the year, those have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to any Company or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies

Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the

Company.

(v) In respect of deposits accepted, in our opinion and according to the informationand explanations issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under, to the extent applicable, have been complied with. We are though there has been a informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

Further, the Company has not accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) to that extent are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under

Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of precision components, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same. Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for other products of the Company.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the slight appropriate authorities delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Unpaid amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax, 1961 Disallowance u/s 14 A 1.43 AY 2009 2010 ITAT, New Delhi Income Tax, 1961 Transfer pricing adjustment 71.02 AY 2012 2013 ITAT, New Delhi Income Tax, 1961 Disallowance u/s 43B 39.38 AY 2018 2019 Intimation u/s Section 143(1) Income Tax, 1961 Disallowance u/s 36(1) 2.91 AY 2019 2020 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax, 1961 Disallowance u/s 43B 37.35 AY 2023 2024 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. of the financial

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained by the Company. statements of (ix) (d) Onanoverall the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initialpublic offer / further public offer hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures made by Reserve Bank of during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud/ material fraud by the Company or no fraud

/ material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(12) of(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form

ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the relatedpartiesare in compliance with and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where Section applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes as required by tothe standalone Ind AS financial the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as definedin the regulations India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause

3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. beenfiled (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 44 to the standalone Ind ASfinancialstatements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified

Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to has sub section been disclosed in Note 31(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(xx) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 31(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(xxi) The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF KDDL LIMTED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of KDDL Limited ("the of Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detectionof frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financialstatements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS issued by the Institute of Chartered A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to the provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or of unauthorisedacquisition,use, or disposition timelydetection of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Because of theinherentlimitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financialstatements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at31 st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.