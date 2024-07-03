KDDL Ltd Summary

Commencing production of watch dials in 1983, KDDL Ltd (formerly Kamla Dials and Devices Limited) faced difficulties due to adverse government policies, infrastructural problems and the sudden liquidation of its original Swiss collaborator, Leschot. The company took a step towards revival by entering into a new collaboration with Tesio Precision, Taiwan.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing dials, watch hands and precision components. Currently, it has manufacturing facilities, at Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) and Derabassi (Punjab) - dial manufacturing, Bengaluru (Karnataka) - hands and precision components manufacturing.Its unit manufacturing watch hands commenced production in 1994 along with a third production line for dials. Apart from further expansions of existing facilities, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kamla Appliques, floated to take over the manufacturing facilities of appliques (components used in making dials) from KDDL. To keep pace with changing preferences, the company has entered into a collaboration with Ageo Seimitsu, Japan, to produce diamond-cut hands, which is a shift from simple buffed hands. KDDL is also expanding its existing facilities. Since 2003 KDDL, through its subsidiary Kamla Retail Limited has set up Indias largest retail chain in luxury Swiss watches in the organized sector.The name of the Company was changed from Kamla Dials and Devices Limited to KDDL Limited, w.e.f., 14th September, 2007. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, M/s Kamla Retail Limited during 2007-08. The wholly owned subsidiary company, M/s Kamla Retail Limited, had amalgamated with the Company, to transfer the retail business of the Company and to carry on both the manufacturing and retail businesses in a more focused and competent manner. The said Scheme of Arrangement was implemented and made effective 30th September, 2008. Accordingly, the Retail Business Division of the Company was transferred on a going concern basis to a Subsidiary Company, M/s. Kamla Retail Limited w.e.f. 1st. April, 2008. During 2009-10, Kamla Retail Limited and Mahen Boutiques Limited were merged with the Company. The Company established a new E-Commerce Division in Gurgaon, Haryana during 2011-12. During 2011-12, company had set up additional facilities largest retail chain in luxury Swiss watches in the for manufacture of Hands for exporting to Switzerland. organized sector through its subsidiary Company, The new unit commenced commercial production w.e.f Ethos Limited.During year 2012-13, wholly owned subsidiary company, Himachal Fine Blank Limited was amalgamated with the Company effective from 8th January, 2013. The new Hands Unit commenced commercial production effective from September 2012. The former Joint Venture company, Satva Jewellery and Design Limited (SJDL) became a 100% subsidiary of the Company during year 2017-18. In January 2019, the Company acquired Esma AG, a renowned Swiss watch hands manufacturing Company in Grenchen, Switzerland.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 39.99% of shareholding of Kamla Tesio Dials Limited (KTDL), an associate Company, resulting to this, the shareholding of Company in KTDL increased from 30% to 69.99% and accordingly, KTDL became the subsidiary of the Company. Similarly, it acquired 1.28% of shareholding of MDL, a subsidiary st Company, from its exisng shareholders, resulting the shareholding in MDL increased from 98.72 % to 100% and MDL was accordingly made the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During 2022-23, the Company opened six new stores bringing its total store count to 54. In addition, a a wholly owned subsidiary Company, Satva Jewellery and Design Limited (SJDL) was merged with the Company effective on 1st December, 2022. Kamla International Holdings SA (KIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company acquired 3,000 equity shares of Pylania, SA, a subsidiary of the Company from its existing shareholder, which resulted in increase of KIH equity shareholding from 47.5% to 62.5%. Consequently, Pylania SA became 100% subsidiary of the Company. During the current year 2022-23, the Company has initiated the process of setting up of a new plant for manufacturing steel bracelets for watches at Bangalore (Karnataka).