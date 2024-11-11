Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KDDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KDDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

KDDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto. Approval of Buyback (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

KDDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2) recommend final dividend if any on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share (40%) for the financial year ended 31-03-2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

KDDL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024