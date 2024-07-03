iifl-logo-icon 1
Greenchef Appliances Ltd Share Price

81.4
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:29 PM

  • Open82.35
  • Day's High84.75
  • 52 Wk High118
  • Prev. Close84.9
  • Day's Low79.5
  • 52 Wk Low 63
  • Turnover (lac)22.79
  • P/E40.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)189.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Greenchef Appliances Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

82.35

Prev. Close

84.9

Turnover(Lac.)

22.79

Day's High

84.75

Day's Low

79.5

52 Week's High

118

52 Week's Low

63

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

189.43

P/E

40.62

EPS

2.09

Divi. Yield

0

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Greenchef Appliances Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Greenchef Appliances Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.79%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 25.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greenchef Appliances Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.27

17.11

3.56

3.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.27

43.61

47.29

46.76

Net Worth

114.54

60.72

50.85

50.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

335.78

238.99

237.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

335.78

238.99

237.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.26

0.3

0.53

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Greenchef Appliances Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greenchef Appliances Ltd

Summary

Greenchef Appliances Limited was incorporated on June 18, 2010 vide Certificate of Incorporation, with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of kitchen appliances under the brand Greenchef, which include wide range of value for money solutions comprising of Gas Stoves, Pressure Cookers, Mixer Grinders, Wet Grinders, Electric Rice Cooker, Induction Cooktops, Non-stick cookwares like: Tawa, Fry Pan, Kadai, Biriyani Pot, Tadka Pan, Paniyarakkal, Appamchetty etc, Kettles, Hose Pipes, Gas Cylinder Trolley and Spin Mop. Further, it is also into the business of marketing appliances like: Chimney, Stainless Steel Utensils, Blenders, Vegetable Chopper, Silicon Gasket, Water Bottles, Fans, Iron etc. The major raw materials required in manufacturing activities include metals like aluminium, steel and copper.The Company started trading in kitchen appliances in 2013. It started manufacturing of Kitchen Appliances at Unit I Factory at Peenya Industrial Area; started production of Gas stoves at Parwanoo Factory in Himachal Pradesh in 2018, started manufacturing of Kitchen Appliances at Unit 2 and 3 Factory at Dabaspet, Banagalore in 2019; introduced Kettle production in 2021 and production of Electric Rice Cooker introduced in 2022. However, Greenchef Manufacturers and Distributors Private Limited and Modulus Springs Private Limited were erstwhile subsidiaries of the Company, which ceased to exist as subsidiaries
Company FAQs

What is the Greenchef Appliances Ltd share price today?

The Greenchef Appliances Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹189.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is 40.62 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenchef Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹63 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

Greenchef Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.44%, 6 Month at 16.78%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 16.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenchef Appliances Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.52 %
Institutions - 0.80 %
Public - 25.69 %

