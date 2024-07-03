Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹82.35
Prev. Close₹84.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.79
Day's High₹84.75
Day's Low₹79.5
52 Week's High₹118
52 Week's Low₹63
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)189.43
P/E40.62
EPS2.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.27
17.11
3.56
3.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.27
43.61
47.29
46.76
Net Worth
114.54
60.72
50.85
50.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
335.78
238.99
237.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
335.78
238.99
237.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.26
0.3
0.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Greenchef Appliances Ltd
Summary
Greenchef Appliances Limited was incorporated on June 18, 2010 vide Certificate of Incorporation, with the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of kitchen appliances under the brand Greenchef, which include wide range of value for money solutions comprising of Gas Stoves, Pressure Cookers, Mixer Grinders, Wet Grinders, Electric Rice Cooker, Induction Cooktops, Non-stick cookwares like: Tawa, Fry Pan, Kadai, Biriyani Pot, Tadka Pan, Paniyarakkal, Appamchetty etc, Kettles, Hose Pipes, Gas Cylinder Trolley and Spin Mop. Further, it is also into the business of marketing appliances like: Chimney, Stainless Steel Utensils, Blenders, Vegetable Chopper, Silicon Gasket, Water Bottles, Fans, Iron etc. The major raw materials required in manufacturing activities include metals like aluminium, steel and copper.The Company started trading in kitchen appliances in 2013. It started manufacturing of Kitchen Appliances at Unit I Factory at Peenya Industrial Area; started production of Gas stoves at Parwanoo Factory in Himachal Pradesh in 2018, started manufacturing of Kitchen Appliances at Unit 2 and 3 Factory at Dabaspet, Banagalore in 2019; introduced Kettle production in 2021 and production of Electric Rice Cooker introduced in 2022. However, Greenchef Manufacturers and Distributors Private Limited and Modulus Springs Private Limited were erstwhile subsidiaries of the Company, which ceased to exist as subsidiaries
Read More
The Greenchef Appliances Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹189.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is 40.62 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenchef Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenchef Appliances Ltd is ₹63 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greenchef Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.44%, 6 Month at 16.78%, 3 Month at 6.93% and 1 Month at 16.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.