|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 GREENCHEF : 27-Dec-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on December 17, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 27, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16.12.2024) Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|To consider other business matters Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|To consider other business matters 1) Took note of the Circular resolutions passed on 22/12/2023. 2) Authorised Over Draft facility renewal cum enhancement. Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
