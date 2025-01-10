Greenchef Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.27
17.11
3.56
3.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.27
43.61
47.29
46.76
Net Worth
114.54
60.72
50.85
50.32
Minority Interest
Debt
120.97
65.84
66.87
50.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
235.64
126.62
117.72
101.25
Fixed Assets
74.79
42.74
29.71
19.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.51
0.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.12
0.08
Networking Capital
119.71
82.29
85.7
80.02
Inventories
76.55
77.44
67.06
42.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
81.48
58.3
64.71
59.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.81
14.24
12.05
14.92
Sundry Creditors
-37.46
-53.42
-46.83
-27.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.67
-14.27
-11.29
-9.99
Cash
41.14
1.59
1.67
1.38
Total Assets
235.64
126.62
117.71
101.25
