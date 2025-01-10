iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Greenchef Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

77.9
(-0.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenchef Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.27

17.11

3.56

3.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.27

43.61

47.29

46.76

Net Worth

114.54

60.72

50.85

50.32

Minority Interest

Debt

120.97

65.84

66.87

50.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.06

0

0

Total Liabilities

235.64

126.62

117.72

101.25

Fixed Assets

74.79

42.74

29.71

19.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.51

0.51

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.12

0.08

Networking Capital

119.71

82.29

85.7

80.02

Inventories

76.55

77.44

67.06

42.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

81.48

58.3

64.71

59.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.81

14.24

12.05

14.92

Sundry Creditors

-37.46

-53.42

-46.83

-27.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.67

-14.27

-11.29

-9.99

Cash

41.14

1.59

1.67

1.38

Total Assets

235.64

126.62

117.71

101.25

Greenchef Appli. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenchef Appliances Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.