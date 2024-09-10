Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of 14th Annual General Meeting. Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting is 21-Sep-2024. Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of 14th Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2024) Greenchef Appliances Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)