Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Greenchef Appliances Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, subject to change in accounting estimates regarding depreciation method. The Company has shifted from Written Down Value Method to Straight line method due to which the profit is is overstated by Rs.261.54 Lakhs and in conformity with the accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006(as amended),and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 3st March 2024, Its Profit and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of lndia(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements of the company.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of its Report (herein after called as Boards report) which comprises of various information required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act 2013 but does not include Financial Statement and our Report thereon.

Our opinion on Financial Statement does not cover the Boards Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Boards report and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed, we conclude that, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

M Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

M Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

M Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to^^

modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our

auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

M Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure I1. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position, The same has been disclosed in the Note no 43 of the financial statement

ii. Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the period by the Company

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure- II, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"ANNEXURE I"

To the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of GREENCHEF APPLIANCES LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of GREENCHEF APPLIANCES LIMITED of the even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls of Financial Statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over Financial reporting of M/s GREENCHEF APPLIANCES LIMITED. ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial control with reference financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference financial statement includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control with reference to financial statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to financial statements established by the company considering the essential component of internal controls as stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For M/s PATEL SHAH and JOSHI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS F.R.No. 107768W

Jayant Mehta (PARTNER)

M.NO. 042630 UDIN: 24042630BKATJJ4792 PLACE: Bengaluru DATE: 29th May,2024

ANNEXURE II

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of GREENCHEF APPLIANCES LIMITED of the even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report the following:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and its

assets at reasonable intervals during the period and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or

intangible assets or both during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or

are pending against the company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016 ) and rules made thereunder during the period.

(ii) (a)The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during

the period, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the period), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are at variance with the books of account of the Company;(Refer Note No 39 for the details and reasons thereof)

(iii) The Company has during the period, not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the period under audit;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete..

(vii)

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities, except advance tax. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the period-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Except advance tax for the period ending 15th June and 15th December 2023

(b)There are no Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have been deposited on account of any dispute,

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the

payment of interest thereon to any lender during the period;

(b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have

not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting

under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable or

(x) (a) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has raised money by way of

initial public offer through SME platform on NSE emerge and the proceeds were applied as per the object of the issue

(b) During the period, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud

on the company has not been noticed or reported during the period;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upon the date of this report;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the period, by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the