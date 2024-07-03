iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Surfaces Ltd Share Price

154.36
(-6.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.98
  • Day's High167.05
  • 52 Wk High333
  • Prev. Close164.75
  • Day's Low153.14
  • 52 Wk Low 163.2
  • Turnover (lac)202.47
  • P/E36.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.75
  • EPS4.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)654.21
  • Div. Yield0
Global Surfaces Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

165.98

Prev. Close

164.75

Turnover(Lac.)

202.47

Day's High

167.05

Day's Low

153.14

52 Week's High

333

52 Week's Low

163.2

Book Value

68.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

654.21

P/E

36.03

EPS

4.58

Divi. Yield

0

Global Surfaces Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

23 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Global Surfaces Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Global Surfaces Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.25%

Non-Promoter- 1.52%

Institutions: 1.52%

Non-Institutions: 25.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Global Surfaces Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

92.26

42.38

33.86

6.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

239.21

217.94

99.78

91.78

Net Worth

331.47

260.32

133.64

98.23

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

225.29

178.07

190.31

175.37

163.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

225.29

178.07

190.31

175.37

163.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.72

2.78

8.04

3.63

2.49

Global Surfaces Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Global Surfaces Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Mayank Shah

Executive Director

Sweta Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashish Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Kumar Govil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yashwant Kumar Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Baxi

Additional Director

CHANDAN CHOWDHURY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Surfaces Ltd

Summary

Global Surfaces Limited was incorporated as Swastic Niwas Private Limited on August 23, 1991 at West Bengal. Subsequently, Company changed the name to Global Stones Private Limited on May 17, 2004. The name further changed to Global Surfaces Private Limited on October 20, 2021. Thereafter, the status of Company was converted into a Public Limited with the name Global Surfaces Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 21, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in the business of processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. The Company has application in flooring, wall cladding, countertops, cut-to size and other items. It has 2 units, one located at Bagru, Rajasthan and the other at Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur for processing and manufacturing of their products. The Company had started their business activities with processing of natural stones and since then, branched out to manufacturing engineered quartz which enabled to diversify the product portfolio. The Unit I was acquired as processing natural stones such as marble, granite and quartzite, which helps in sourcing raw materials and minimize logistics and transportation cost. Prior to acquisition of Unit I in 2004, the Company was engaged in real estate construction business in which it ceased to undertake. It upgraded their plant and machinery installed at Unit I in year, 2015. Onward from FY 2017-18, Company diversified their business of U
Company FAQs

What is the Global Surfaces Ltd share price today?

The Global Surfaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹154.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Surfaces Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Surfaces Ltd is ₹654.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Surfaces Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Surfaces Ltd is 36.03 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Surfaces Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Surfaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Surfaces Ltd is ₹163.2 and ₹333 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Surfaces Ltd?

Global Surfaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.58%, 6 Month at -24.55%, 3 Month at -18.98% and 1 Month at -12.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Surfaces Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Surfaces Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.25 %
Institutions - 1.53 %
Public - 25.22 %

