SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹165.98
Prev. Close₹164.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹202.47
Day's High₹167.05
Day's Low₹153.14
52 Week's High₹333
52 Week's Low₹163.2
Book Value₹68.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)654.21
P/E36.03
EPS4.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.26
42.38
33.86
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.21
217.94
99.78
91.78
Net Worth
331.47
260.32
133.64
98.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
225.29
178.07
190.31
175.37
163.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.29
178.07
190.31
175.37
163.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.72
2.78
8.04
3.63
2.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Mayank Shah
Executive Director
Sweta Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashish Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Kumar Govil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yashwant Kumar Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Baxi
Additional Director
CHANDAN CHOWDHURY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Global Surfaces Ltd
Summary
Global Surfaces Limited was incorporated as Swastic Niwas Private Limited on August 23, 1991 at West Bengal. Subsequently, Company changed the name to Global Stones Private Limited on May 17, 2004. The name further changed to Global Surfaces Private Limited on October 20, 2021. Thereafter, the status of Company was converted into a Public Limited with the name Global Surfaces Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 21, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in the business of processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. The Company has application in flooring, wall cladding, countertops, cut-to size and other items. It has 2 units, one located at Bagru, Rajasthan and the other at Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur for processing and manufacturing of their products. The Company had started their business activities with processing of natural stones and since then, branched out to manufacturing engineered quartz which enabled to diversify the product portfolio. The Unit I was acquired as processing natural stones such as marble, granite and quartzite, which helps in sourcing raw materials and minimize logistics and transportation cost. Prior to acquisition of Unit I in 2004, the Company was engaged in real estate construction business in which it ceased to undertake. It upgraded their plant and machinery installed at Unit I in year, 2015. Onward from FY 2017-18, Company diversified their business of U
Read More
The Global Surfaces Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹154.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Surfaces Ltd is ₹654.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Surfaces Ltd is 36.03 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Surfaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Surfaces Ltd is ₹163.2 and ₹333 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Surfaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.58%, 6 Month at -24.55%, 3 Month at -18.98% and 1 Month at -12.47%.
