Global Surfaces Ltd Summary

Global Surfaces Limited was incorporated as Swastic Niwas Private Limited on August 23, 1991 at West Bengal. Subsequently, Company changed the name to Global Stones Private Limited on May 17, 2004. The name further changed to Global Surfaces Private Limited on October 20, 2021. Thereafter, the status of Company was converted into a Public Limited with the name Global Surfaces Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 21, 2021 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is engaged in the business of processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. The Company has application in flooring, wall cladding, countertops, cut-to size and other items. It has 2 units, one located at Bagru, Rajasthan and the other at Mahindra World City SEZ, Jaipur for processing and manufacturing of their products. The Company had started their business activities with processing of natural stones and since then, branched out to manufacturing engineered quartz which enabled to diversify the product portfolio. The Unit I was acquired as processing natural stones such as marble, granite and quartzite, which helps in sourcing raw materials and minimize logistics and transportation cost. Prior to acquisition of Unit I in 2004, the Company was engaged in real estate construction business in which it ceased to undertake. It upgraded their plant and machinery installed at Unit I in year, 2015. Onward from FY 2017-18, Company diversified their business of Unit II located at Sanganer, Jaipur for undertaking business of manufacturing engineered quartz. It started production of engineered quartz at Unit II in the year 2018. In 2020, the Company installed solar panels in both units as part of the Go Green Initiative and implemented ERP system. It incorporated Global Surfaces FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in U.A.E. in 2021. The Company started construction of the Proposed Facility at The Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, U.A.E. in 2022. In March 2023, the Company raised money from public through IPO by issuing 11,070,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 154.98 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 8,520,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 119.28 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 2,550,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 35.7 Crore.