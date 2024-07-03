iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Surfaces Ltd Quarterly Results

155.07
(0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

46.97

57.15

108.62

40.07

40.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.97

57.15

108.62

40.07

40.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.04

0.69

-0.12

0.79

2.01

Total Income

48.01

57.84

108.5

40.85

42.24

Total Expenditure

45.24

49.7

92.42

33.34

33.43

PBIDT

2.77

8.14

16.08

7.51

8.81

Interest

3.12

3.35

1.02

1.15

1.43

PBDT

-0.35

4.79

15.06

6.36

7.38

Depreciation

4.64

4.54

3.57

1.87

1.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.83

1.52

1.05

0.74

2.02

Deferred Tax

0.39

-0.01

-0.4

0.35

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.2

-1.26

10.83

3.41

3.36

Minority Interest After NP

0.21

-0.04

0.31

0.13

0.63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.41

-1.22

10.52

3.28

2.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.41

-1.22

10.52

3.28

2.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.51

-0.29

2.48

0.77

0.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.38

42.38

42.38

42.38

42.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.89

14.24

14.8

18.74

21.89

PBDTM(%)

-0.74

8.38

13.86

15.87

18.34

PATM(%)

-13.19

-2.2

9.97

8.51

8.35

Global Surfaces: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Surfaces Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.