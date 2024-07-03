Global Surfaces Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
46.97
57.15
108.62
40.07
40.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.97
57.15
108.62
40.07
40.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.04
0.69
-0.12
0.79
2.01
Total Income
48.01
57.84
108.5
40.85
42.24
Total Expenditure
45.24
49.7
92.42
33.34
33.43
PBIDT
2.77
8.14
16.08
7.51
8.81
Interest
3.12
3.35
1.02
1.15
1.43
PBDT
-0.35
4.79
15.06
6.36
7.38
Depreciation
4.64
4.54
3.57
1.87
1.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.83
1.52
1.05
0.74
2.02
Deferred Tax
0.39
-0.01
-0.4
0.35
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.2
-1.26
10.83
3.41
3.36
Minority Interest After NP
0.21
-0.04
0.31
0.13
0.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.41
-1.22
10.52
3.28
2.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.41
-1.22
10.52
3.28
2.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.51
-0.29
2.48
0.77
0.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.38
42.38
42.38
42.38
42.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.89
14.24
14.8
18.74
21.89
PBDTM(%)
-0.74
8.38
13.86
15.87
18.34
PATM(%)
-13.19
-2.2
9.97
8.51
8.35
