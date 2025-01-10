Global Surfaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
92.26
42.38
33.86
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
239.21
217.94
99.78
91.78
Net Worth
331.47
260.32
133.64
98.23
Minority Interest
Debt
41.69
44.03
37.95
38.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
373.16
304.35
171.59
136.36
Fixed Assets
43.3
47.28
53.44
54.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.23
25.92
12.19
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.37
21.67
18.03
12.1
Networking Capital
286.36
96.44
86.92
63.7
Inventories
52.5
43.96
46.91
34.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
55.79
44.53
39.17
40.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
203.91
28.43
23.51
10.77
Sundry Creditors
-22.79
-15.88
-18.5
-16.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-4.6
-4.17
-5.95
Cash
0.9
113.03
1.02
5.69
Total Assets
373.16
304.34
171.6
136.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.