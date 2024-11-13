Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited review Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on November 13, 2024 considered and approved, the Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2024, has considered and approved the standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and took note of the limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 considered and approved, inter-alia the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Noting of Limited Review Report thereon; 2.Approved the appointment of M/s. Pinchaa & Co., As Secretarial Auditors for financial year 2024-25; 3.Approved the redesignation of Mrs. Sweta Shah (06883764) as Whole-time Director of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, approved the appointment of M/s. Pinchaa & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter-alia, has approved the following matters: - 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Appointment of Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Announcement for appointment of Mr. Dharam Singh Rathore as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024