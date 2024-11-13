|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited review Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on November 13, 2024 considered and approved, the Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2024, has considered and approved the standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and took note of the limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 considered and approved, inter-alia the following: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and Noting of Limited Review Report thereon; 2.Approved the appointment of M/s. Pinchaa & Co., As Secretarial Auditors for financial year 2024-25; 3.Approved the redesignation of Mrs. Sweta Shah (06883764) as Whole-time Director of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, approved the appointment of M/s. Pinchaa & Co., Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, inter-alia, has approved the following matters: - 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Appointment of Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Announcement for appointment of Mr. Dharam Singh Rathore as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) Global Surfaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting - Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations) to approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
