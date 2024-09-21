|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Clippings of advertisement published regarding information on 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. Voting Results of 33rd Annual General Meeting of members of Global Surfaces Limited, along with the Copy of Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.