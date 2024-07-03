Summary

Symphony Limited, formerly Symphony Comfort Systems Ltd, provides residential, mobile commercial, packaged and central air cooling solutions for domestic and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe. It is the worlds largest manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial air coolers. Incorporated in 1988, Symphony Comfort Systems was promoted by Achal Anil Bakeri. The company commenced business with the manufacture of air coolers. In 1991, the company introduced room heaters with plastic bodies, a child-proof grill and thermostat heat control. The company also introduced ventilation fans during 1991-92. In Dec.92, it started manufacturing domestic flour mills. During the year 1999-2000, the company has successfully launched 4 new models in air cooler category viz; Sumo, Ninja, Mini Sumo and S-4700. The companys air coolers got entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. It has developed the worlds largest working model of air cooler having Sumo design measuring 14 feet in height, 8 feet 10 inches in length and 8 feet in width. In order to establish its products in European countries, the company has successfully obtained CE certificate for 2 more models i.e. Sumo and Mini Kaizen.In 2005, Symphony launched the first ever cooler with 4-side cooling. In 2008, Symphony introduced coolers with power saving technology. In 2009, Symphony acquired IMPCO (North America). Under Symphony, IMPCO expanded its product line with Symphony portable coolers which were h

