SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,348.05
Prev. Close₹1,344.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹743.91
Day's High₹1,383.8
Day's Low₹1,323.05
52 Week's High₹1,880.95
52 Week's Low₹820
Book Value₹132.02
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,141.97
P/E40.15
EPS33.5
Divi. Yield0.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.79
13.99
13.99
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
760.59
898.02
812.44
746.58
Net Worth
774.38
912.01
826.43
760.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
641.31
487.88
716.18
687.02
yoy growth (%)
31.44
-31.87
4.24
3.48
Raw materials
-352.69
-252.06
-355.81
-320.34
As % of sales
54.99
51.66
49.68
46.62
Employee costs
-62.71
-50.57
-55.34
-51.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
146.3
147.13
241.82
255.2
Depreciation
-5.68
-5.16
-5.94
-4.35
Tax paid
-35.49
-34.78
-54.36
-72.24
Working capital
72.98
-8.31
-43.21
34.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.44
-31.87
4.24
3.48
Op profit growth
-1.36
-42
-8.56
5.98
EBIT growth
0.03
-39.18
-5.41
5.78
Net profit growth
-1.37
-39.56
1.61
4.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,156
1,188
1,039
900
1,103
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,156
1,188
1,039
900
1,103
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51
50
40
31
54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Achal Bakeri
Managing Director
Nrupesh Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jonaki Bakeri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naishadh Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayur Barvadiya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashish Deshpande
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Reena P Bhagwati
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santosh Nema
Executive Director & CEO
Amit Kumar
Independent Director
Malavika Harita
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Symphony Ltd
Summary
Symphony Limited, formerly Symphony Comfort Systems Ltd, provides residential, mobile commercial, packaged and central air cooling solutions for domestic and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe. It is the worlds largest manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial air coolers. Incorporated in 1988, Symphony Comfort Systems was promoted by Achal Anil Bakeri. The company commenced business with the manufacture of air coolers. In 1991, the company introduced room heaters with plastic bodies, a child-proof grill and thermostat heat control. The company also introduced ventilation fans during 1991-92. In Dec.92, it started manufacturing domestic flour mills. During the year 1999-2000, the company has successfully launched 4 new models in air cooler category viz; Sumo, Ninja, Mini Sumo and S-4700. The companys air coolers got entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. It has developed the worlds largest working model of air cooler having Sumo design measuring 14 feet in height, 8 feet 10 inches in length and 8 feet in width. In order to establish its products in European countries, the company has successfully obtained CE certificate for 2 more models i.e. Sumo and Mini Kaizen.In 2005, Symphony launched the first ever cooler with 4-side cooling. In 2008, Symphony introduced coolers with power saving technology. In 2009, Symphony acquired IMPCO (North America). Under Symphony, IMPCO expanded its product line with Symphony portable coolers which were h
The Symphony Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1325.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Symphony Ltd is ₹9141.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Symphony Ltd is 40.15 and 12.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Symphony Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Symphony Ltd is ₹820 and ₹1880.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Symphony Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.22%, 3 Years at 9.92%, 1 Year at 47.15%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -16.55% and 1 Month at -3.53%.
