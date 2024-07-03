iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Share Price

1,325.75
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,348.05
  • Day's High1,383.8
  • 52 Wk High1,880.95
  • Prev. Close1,344.7
  • Day's Low1,323.05
  • 52 Wk Low 820
  • Turnover (lac)743.91
  • P/E40.15
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value132.02
  • EPS33.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,141.97
  • Div. Yield0.97
Symphony Ltd KEY RATIOS

Symphony Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Symphony Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Symphony Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 15.07%

Institutions: 15.07%

Non-Institutions: 11.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Symphony Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.79

13.99

13.99

13.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

760.59

898.02

812.44

746.58

Net Worth

774.38

912.01

826.43

760.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

641.31

487.88

716.18

687.02

yoy growth (%)

31.44

-31.87

4.24

3.48

Raw materials

-352.69

-252.06

-355.81

-320.34

As % of sales

54.99

51.66

49.68

46.62

Employee costs

-62.71

-50.57

-55.34

-51.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

146.3

147.13

241.82

255.2

Depreciation

-5.68

-5.16

-5.94

-4.35

Tax paid

-35.49

-34.78

-54.36

-72.24

Working capital

72.98

-8.31

-43.21

34.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.44

-31.87

4.24

3.48

Op profit growth

-1.36

-42

-8.56

5.98

EBIT growth

0.03

-39.18

-5.41

5.78

Net profit growth

-1.37

-39.56

1.61

4.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,156

1,188

1,039

900

1,103

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,156

1,188

1,039

900

1,103

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51

50

40

31

54

Symphony Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Symphony Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Achal Bakeri

Managing Director

Nrupesh Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jonaki Bakeri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naishadh Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayur Barvadiya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashish Deshpande

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Reena P Bhagwati

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santosh Nema

Executive Director & CEO

Amit Kumar

Independent Director

Malavika Harita

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Symphony Ltd

Summary

Symphony Limited, formerly Symphony Comfort Systems Ltd, provides residential, mobile commercial, packaged and central air cooling solutions for domestic and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe. It is the worlds largest manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial air coolers. Incorporated in 1988, Symphony Comfort Systems was promoted by Achal Anil Bakeri. The company commenced business with the manufacture of air coolers. In 1991, the company introduced room heaters with plastic bodies, a child-proof grill and thermostat heat control. The company also introduced ventilation fans during 1991-92. In Dec.92, it started manufacturing domestic flour mills. During the year 1999-2000, the company has successfully launched 4 new models in air cooler category viz; Sumo, Ninja, Mini Sumo and S-4700. The companys air coolers got entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. It has developed the worlds largest working model of air cooler having Sumo design measuring 14 feet in height, 8 feet 10 inches in length and 8 feet in width. In order to establish its products in European countries, the company has successfully obtained CE certificate for 2 more models i.e. Sumo and Mini Kaizen.In 2005, Symphony launched the first ever cooler with 4-side cooling. In 2008, Symphony introduced coolers with power saving technology. In 2009, Symphony acquired IMPCO (North America). Under Symphony, IMPCO expanded its product line with Symphony portable coolers which were h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Symphony Ltd share price today?

The Symphony Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1325.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Symphony Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Symphony Ltd is ₹9141.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Symphony Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Symphony Ltd is 40.15 and 12.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Symphony Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Symphony Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Symphony Ltd is ₹820 and ₹1880.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Symphony Ltd?

Symphony Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.22%, 3 Years at 9.92%, 1 Year at 47.15%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -16.55% and 1 Month at -3.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Symphony Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Symphony Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.42 %
Institutions - 15.07 %
Public - 11.50 %

