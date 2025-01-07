iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,353
(3.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

641.31

487.88

716.18

687.02

yoy growth (%)

31.44

-31.87

4.24

3.48

Raw materials

-352.69

-252.06

-355.81

-320.34

As % of sales

54.99

51.66

49.68

46.62

Employee costs

-62.71

-50.57

-55.34

-51.99

As % of sales

9.77

10.36

7.72

7.56

Other costs

-110.84

-68.59

-103.89

-94.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.28

14.05

14.5

13.78

Operating profit

115.07

116.66

201.14

219.98

OPM

17.94

23.91

28.08

32.02

Depreciation

-5.68

-5.16

-5.94

-4.35

Interest expense

-0.96

-0.08

-0.25

-0.72

Other income

37.87

35.71

46.87

40.29

Profit before tax

146.3

147.13

241.82

255.2

Taxes

-35.49

-34.78

-54.36

-72.24

Tax rate

-24.25

-23.63

-22.47

-28.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

110.81

112.35

187.46

182.95

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.55

0

Net profit

110.81

112.35

185.91

182.95

yoy growth (%)

-1.37

-39.56

1.61

4.75

NPM

17.27

23.02

25.95

26.63

