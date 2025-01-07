Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
641.31
487.88
716.18
687.02
yoy growth (%)
31.44
-31.87
4.24
3.48
Raw materials
-352.69
-252.06
-355.81
-320.34
As % of sales
54.99
51.66
49.68
46.62
Employee costs
-62.71
-50.57
-55.34
-51.99
As % of sales
9.77
10.36
7.72
7.56
Other costs
-110.84
-68.59
-103.89
-94.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.28
14.05
14.5
13.78
Operating profit
115.07
116.66
201.14
219.98
OPM
17.94
23.91
28.08
32.02
Depreciation
-5.68
-5.16
-5.94
-4.35
Interest expense
-0.96
-0.08
-0.25
-0.72
Other income
37.87
35.71
46.87
40.29
Profit before tax
146.3
147.13
241.82
255.2
Taxes
-35.49
-34.78
-54.36
-72.24
Tax rate
-24.25
-23.63
-22.47
-28.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
110.81
112.35
187.46
182.95
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.55
0
Net profit
110.81
112.35
185.91
182.95
yoy growth (%)
-1.37
-39.56
1.61
4.75
NPM
17.27
23.02
25.95
26.63
