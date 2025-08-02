Symphony Q1 Net Profit Drops 52% YoY to ₹42 Crore

Symphony Ltd’s Q1 performance disappointed across the board, as the cooler manufacturer saw demand slide sharply during the June quarter. Net profit fell to ₹42 crore. This is a steep 52% drop from ₹88 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The earnings slump reflects subdued seasonal demand and weaker volume growth.

Revenue declined 36% year-on-year, coming in at ₹251 crore. This is compared to ₹393 crore a year ago. On the operating front, EBITDA dropped 70% to ₹26 crore, as rising input costs and a fall in sales volume hurt margins. In the year-ago period, the figure stood at ₹87 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin contracted by over 1,100 basis points, sliding from 22.14% to 10.36%. It highlighted the pressure on profitability.

Despite the challenging quarter, Symphony declared a modest interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The payout applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each and marks the company’s first dividend for FY26.

Symphony Ltd shares closed at ₹1,085 which is a 2.65% dip on August 1, 2025. Symphony Ltd shares have dipped 12% in the last year, 17% in the year-to-date, and 1.92% dip in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com