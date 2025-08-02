iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Symphony Q1 Net Profit Drops 52% YoY to ₹42 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 09:28 PM

Symphony Ltd’s Q1 performance disappointed across the board, as the cooler manufacturer saw demand slide sharply during the June quarter. Net profit fell to ₹42 crore. This is a steep 52% drop from ₹88 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The earnings slump reflects subdued seasonal demand and weaker volume growth.

Revenue declined 36% year-on-year, coming in at ₹251 crore. This is compared to ₹393 crore a year ago.  On the operating front, EBITDA dropped 70% to ₹26 crore, as rising input costs and a fall in sales volume hurt margins. In the year-ago period, the figure stood at ₹87 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin contracted by over 1,100 basis points, sliding from 22.14% to 10.36%. It highlighted the pressure on profitability.

Despite the challenging quarter, Symphony declared a modest interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The payout applies to equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each and marks the company’s first dividend for FY26.

Symphony Ltd shares closed at ₹1,085 which is a 2.65% dip on August 1, 2025. Symphony Ltd shares have dipped 12% in the last year, 17% in the year-to-date, and 1.92% dip in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • Q1 Net Profit
  • Q1 news
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Symphony Q1 Net Profit Drops 52% YoY to ₹42 Crore

Symphony Q1 Net Profit Drops 52% YoY to ₹42 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|09:28 PM
Graphite India’s Q1 Net Profit Drops 44% YoY to ₹133 Crore

Graphite India’s Q1 Net Profit Drops 44% YoY to ₹133 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|09:17 PM
GRSE Partners with Germany’s Reintjes GmbH to Enhance Ship Propulsion Systems

GRSE Partners with Germany’s Reintjes GmbH to Enhance Ship Propulsion Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|08:56 PM
RailTel Bags ₹166 Crore BSNL Order; To Execute by July 2028

RailTel Bags ₹166 Crore BSNL Order; To Execute by July 2028

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|08:44 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,503 Crore Gurugram Metro Project

Dilip Buildcon JV Wins ₹1,503 Crore Gurugram Metro Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|08:22 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.