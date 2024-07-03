Symphony Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
315
531
332
247
275
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
315
531
332
247
275
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20
9
9
15
11
Total Income
335
540
341
262
286
Total Expenditure
251
420
275
203
234
PBIDT
84
120
66
59
52
Interest
2
3
2
3
2
PBDT
82
117
64
56
50
Depreciation
6
5
6
6
7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20
24
10
4
8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
5
0
Reported Profit After Tax
56
88
48
41
35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56
88
48
41
35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
56
88
48
41
35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.11
12.76
7.02
5.91
5.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
50
0
100
100
Equity
14
14
14
14
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.66
22.59
19.87
23.88
18.9
PBDTM(%)
26.03
22.03
19.27
22.67
18.18
PATM(%)
17.77
16.57
14.45
16.59
12.72
