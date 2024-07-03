iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Quarterly Results

1,353
(3.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

315

531

332

247

275

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

315

531

332

247

275

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20

9

9

15

11

Total Income

335

540

341

262

286

Total Expenditure

251

420

275

203

234

PBIDT

84

120

66

59

52

Interest

2

3

2

3

2

PBDT

82

117

64

56

50

Depreciation

6

5

6

6

7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20

24

10

4

8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

5

0

Reported Profit After Tax

56

88

48

41

35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

56

88

48

41

35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

56

88

48

41

35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.11

12.76

7.02

5.91

5.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

50

0

100

100

Equity

14

14

14

14

14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.66

22.59

19.87

23.88

18.9

PBDTM(%)

26.03

22.03

19.27

22.67

18.18

PATM(%)

17.77

16.57

14.45

16.59

12.72

