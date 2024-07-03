iifl-logo-icon 1
Symphony Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,309.7
(-2.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

824

880

655

561

854

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

824

880

655

561

854

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42

40

24

25

33

Total Income

866

920

679

586

887

Total Expenditure

715

765

576

513

685

PBIDT

151

155

103

73

202

Interest

8

7

7

8

8

PBDT

143

148

96

65

194

Depreciation

20

19

18

16

15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

23

29

21

5

37

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

100

100

57

44

142

Minority Interest After NP

0

-1

0

-1

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

100

101

57

45

142

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.63

0

0

-6.29

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

101.63

101

57

51.29

142

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.41

14.35

8.15

6.3

20.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

250

0

150

50

0

Equity

14

14

14

14

14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.32

17.61

15.72

13.01

23.65

PBDTM(%)

17.35

16.81

14.65

11.58

22.71

PATM(%)

12.13

11.36

8.7

7.84

16.62

