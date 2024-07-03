Symphony Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
824
880
655
561
854
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
824
880
655
561
854
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42
40
24
25
33
Total Income
866
920
679
586
887
Total Expenditure
715
765
576
513
685
PBIDT
151
155
103
73
202
Interest
8
7
7
8
8
PBDT
143
148
96
65
194
Depreciation
20
19
18
16
15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23
29
21
5
37
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
100
100
57
44
142
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1
0
-1
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
100
101
57
45
142
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.63
0
0
-6.29
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
101.63
101
57
51.29
142
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.41
14.35
8.15
6.3
20.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
0
150
50
0
Equity
14
14
14
14
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.32
17.61
15.72
13.01
23.65
PBDTM(%)
17.35
16.81
14.65
11.58
22.71
PATM(%)
12.13
11.36
8.7
7.84
16.62
