Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.47
-18.39
38.13
4.38
Op profit growth
15.57
-34.28
-3.5
10.41
EBIT growth
18.4
-39.21
-8.04
13.45
Net profit growth
12.08
-40.84
-5.76
15.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.46
15.45
19.18
27.46
EBIT margin
16.98
16.55
22.23
33.39
Net profit margin
11.57
11.92
16.45
24.12
RoCE
16.78
15.93
32.08
46.89
RoNW
3.76
3.83
7.25
8.94
RoA
2.86
2.87
5.93
8.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.28
15.35
25.99
27.53
Dividend per share
9
5
23
4.5
Cash EPS
13.74
12.28
22.91
26.55
Book value per share
119.99
108.52
91.37
87.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
63.49
82.33
30.43
64.96
P/CEPS
79.84
102.9
34.52
67.35
P/B
9.14
11.64
8.65
20.45
EV/EBIDTA
39.19
52.93
21.47
45.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
94.45
16.34
Tax payout
-27.85
-17.18
-20.77
-27.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.65
58.23
30.2
26.02
Inventory days
51.21
47.9
32.67
35.87
Creditor days
-59.26
-60.04
-35.48
-35.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.78
-13.91
-22.95
-148.64
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.23
0.28
0
Net debt / op. profit
1.16
1.29
0.87
0.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.97
-55.27
-52.9
-48.27
Employee costs
-11.15
-11.45
-10.2
-9.1
Other costs
-18.4
-17.82
-17.7
-15.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.